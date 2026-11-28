Charlotte 49ers vs Navy Midshipmen live streams

Charlotte 49ers vs Navy Midshipmen kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Jerry Richardson Stadium

The Navy Midshipmen travel to face the Charlotte 49ers on November 28, 2026, with both programs fighting for crucial late-season positioning in the American Athletic Conference. As November football brings conference race chaos, Navy's triple-option execution clashes with Charlotte's defensive front in a matchup carrying significant bowl eligibility weight. Fans wanting to catch every snap can stream the action live by pairing their coverage with Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users looking to catch weekend college football without a traditional cable box.

The primary television and streaming home for this matchup is ESPN+, meaning cord-cutters will need an active subscription to the digital platform to watch live. Because ESPN+ operates as a standalone streaming service, fans can easily access the broadcast across smart TVs, mobile devices, and streaming sticks without needing a traditional cable bundle.

Navy enters this late-season clash relying on its disciplined ground game and veteran leadership under center to dictate the tempo against an athletic Charlotte defense. The 49ers will lean on their home crowd advantage at Jerry Richardson Stadium to disrupt the Midshipmen's backfield timing and force crucial third-down stops. With both coaching staffs dialing up aggressive schemes for this November window, execution in the red zone will ultimately decide who captures a vital conference victory.

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