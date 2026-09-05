Watch Charlotte 49ers vs Citadel Bulldogs NCAAF game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Charlotte 49ers vs Citadel Bulldogs kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Jerry Richardson Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Charlotte 49ers and the Citadel Bulldogs. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT).

How to watch and live stream Charlotte vs Citadel

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised on ESPN Select. For digital and mobile viewers, you have multiple streaming options, including ESPN+ and ESPN Unlimited, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN Select to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Charlotte vs The Citadel Preview

The Citadel enters Saturday’s game at 0-1 after a 42-14 loss to Wofford in its season opener. The Bulldogs finished with 351 total yards and controlled the ball for more than 35 minutes, but they allowed Wofford to score 42 points despite giving up only 341 yards. Quarterback Quentin Hayes leads an offense that rushed for 227 yards in the opener, while linebacker Wyatt Ward recorded a game-high 13 tackles. The Citadel won the only previous meeting with Charlotte, 63-56 in double overtime in 2014.

Charlotte begins its 2026 season after finishing 1-11 last year. The 49ers struggled on offense in 2025, averaging 204 passing yards per game and ending the season with a 27-0 loss to Tulane in which they managed just 140 total yards. Charlotte has reworked its roster heading into the new season and will try to start on a better note at home. Saturday’s game will be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium, where the 49ers earned their only victory of 2025.