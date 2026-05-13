Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Portland Timbers will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for CF Montreal vs Portland Timbers are listed below. Apple TV holds the broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. No separate season pass is required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you have full access to this match at no extra cost. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

Watch live: Apple TV — https://tv.apple.com/channel/tvs.sbd.7000?itsct=goal_mls&itscg=30200&at=1010l39UY

If you are travelling outside your home country and running into geo-restrictions, a Virtual Private Network can help. Connect to a server in a supported region and access Apple TV as normal to stream the match without interruption.

CF Montreal host Portland Timbers at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits two clubs searching for consistency against each other.

Montreal arrive at this game in reasonable shape by recent standards. Back-to-back wins over New York City FC and Red Bull New York in April gave them something to build on, and a 2-0 victory over Orlando City on May 9 added further momentum. The 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United on May 2 remains a blemish, but Montreal have shown they can put teams away when the conditions are right.

The Canadian Championship has also provided a useful outlet. A 5-0 demolition of Calgary Blizzard on May 6 may have been against lower-tier opposition, but it kept confidence levels ticking over between league fixtures.

Portland Timbers arrive carrying a very different kind of energy. Phil Neville's side thrashed Sporting Kansas City 6-0 on May 10, a result that will have turned heads across the Western Conference. That scoreline followed a difficult patch that included defeats to Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United, making the performance all the more striking.

The Timbers have shown they can produce when the pieces fall into place, and their 2-1 win at Los Angeles FC in April underlined that quality is there. The question is whether Neville can get them producing it with any regularity.

Montreal sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, Portland 12th in the West. Neither club is in crisis, but neither is fully settled either. There is enough at stake here to make this a competitive MLS afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs Portland Timbers live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Portland Timbers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

CF Montreal have no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad information.

Portland Timbers are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced. Check back nearer the match for the latest updates.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

CF Montreal have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 MLS win over Orlando City on May 9. Before that, a 5-0 Canadian Championship victory over Calgary Blizzard on May 6 offered a more comfortable evening, though the 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United on May 2 interrupted what had been a promising run. Montreal also beat New York City FC 1-0 and put four past Red Bull New York in a 4-1 win during this stretch, scoring 13 goals and conceding five across the five matches.

Portland Timbers have won three and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was a commanding 6-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on May 10. A 2-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake on May 2 preceded that result, while Portland also won 1-2 away at San Diego FC on April 26. Losses to Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC bookend a sequence in which the Timbers scored 11 goals and conceded three across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on October 7, 2023, when CF Montreal beat Portland Timbers 4-1 at Saputo Stadium in an MLS fixture. Before that, Montreal won 2-1 at home in June 2019. Across the last five head-to-head matches, CF Montreal hold three wins to Portland's none, with two draws. The sides drew 2-2 in Portland in July 2018 and 1-1 there in July 2016, while Montreal also won 4-1 at home in May 2017.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 11th. Portland Timbers are positioned 12th in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Portland Timbers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: