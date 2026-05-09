Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Orlando City will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 4:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for CF Montreal vs Orlando City are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included with a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate MLS Season Pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you have full access to this match at no extra cost. You can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

For fans travelling outside the United States, Apple TV's global rights mean this match is available in over 100 countries through the same app. If you run into any access issues while abroad, connecting to a US server via a VPN before signing into your account should resolve them.

CF Montreal host Orlando City at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that matters to both clubs near the foot of the table.

Montreal's form has been uneven. A 5-0 Canadian Championship win over Calgary Blizzard last time out provided a confidence boost, but their league form tells a more complicated story. They won back-to-back MLS matches in April before losing 3-1 to Atlanta United on May 2, and sitting 14th in the East, three points can feel like a lifeline.

Orlando arrive in Quebec carrying genuine momentum from one of the more dramatic results of the MLS season so far. The Lions came back from 3-0 down to beat Inter Miami 4-3 on May 2, a result that will be talked about for some time. Martin Ojeda was instrumental, and Oscar Pareja's side showed a resilience that had not always been visible earlier in the campaign.

That said, Orlando's league form is inconsistent. A win over Charlotte FC and that stunning comeback against Miami sit alongside defeats to DC United and Houston Dynamo in their recent run. They sit 13th in the Eastern Conference, one place above Montreal on goal difference.

Both clubs are in the bottom half of the East and know that a loss here could pull them further into trouble. There is no margin for comfort at either end of this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs Orlando City live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

CF Montreal have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad news.

Orlando City are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced. Check back nearer the match for the latest updates.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

CF Montreal have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 Canadian Championship win over Calgary Blizzard on May 6, though their last MLS result was a 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United on May 2. Earlier in the run, Montreal beat New York City FC 1-0 and put four past Red Bull New York in a 4-1 win. They have scored 11 goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Orlando City have also won three and lost two of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent match was the 4-3 comeback win over Inter Miami on May 2, in which they recovered from three goals down. They also beat New England Revolution 4-3 in the US Open Cup and Charlotte FC 4-1 in MLS during this period. Defeats to DC United and Houston Dynamo complete the picture. Orlando have scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on March 14, 2026, when Orlando City beat CF Montreal 2-1 at home. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Orlando in July 2025, and played out a goalless draw at Saputo Stadium in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Orlando hold two wins, Montreal none, and there are two draws alongside one additional result. Orlando have generally had the better of recent encounters, including a 4-1 win in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 14th while Orlando City are placed 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: