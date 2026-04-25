Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and New York City FC will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 2:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for CF Montreal vs New York City FC are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer. As of 2026, all regular-season matches, playoff games, and Leagues Cup fixtures are included with a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month, with no separate MLS Season Pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you have full access to this match at no extra cost.

For fans travelling outside their home region, Apple TV's global rights mean this match is available in over 100 countries through the same app. There are no local blackouts, so you can stream without geographic restrictions wherever you are.

CF Montreal host New York City FC at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture.

Montreal arrive at this game on the back of a strong home performance, having put four past Red Bull New York last time out. That result offered some relief after a difficult run that had seen them lose three consecutive league matches.

Despite that encouraging win, the Bleu-blanc-noir sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, and the pressure is on to string results together in front of their own supporters.

NYCFC come into this fixture in mixed form. The Boys in Blue drew 4-4 with FC Cincinnati in their most recent outing, a result that underlined both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerabilities.

Nick Cushing's side sit 7th in the East, well placed in the playoff picture but aware that dropped points against direct rivals could prove costly as the season develops.

For viewing details on how to catch all the action at Saputo Stadium, read on.

How to watch CF Montreal vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for CF Montreal ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

New York City FC have also not confirmed any injuries, suspensions, or a projected starting lineup at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

CF Montreal have recorded one win, no draws, and four losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 home win over Red Bull New York on April 18, a sharp turnaround after back-to-back defeats. Prior to that, they lost 1-2 to Philadelphia Union and 3-0 to New England Revolution. Across those five games, Montreal scored 11 goals and conceded 10, suggesting an open, attack-minded team that has struggled to keep things tight at the back.

NYCFC's last five competitive outings produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent match ended 4-4 against FC Cincinnati on April 22, a chaotic result that followed a 1-2 defeat to Charlotte FC. Their sole win in this run came in the US Open Cup, a 5-2 victory over Westchester SC on April 14. In MLS action specifically, they have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice across the period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on June 28, 2025, at Saputo Stadium, where CF Montreal won 1-0 in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Montreal have won three times and New York City FC have won twice, with no draws recorded. Montreal's wins include a 2-0 result at home in October 2024, while NYCFC's victories both came by the same 2-0 scoreline, including a home win in July 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 13th while New York City FC are placed 7th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: