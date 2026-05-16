Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Chicago Fire FC will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 4:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire FC are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no separate MLS Season Pass — coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you have full access to this match at no extra cost. The app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices. Watch live through Apple TV using the link below.

If you are travelling outside your home country and running into geo-restrictions, a Virtual Private Network can help. Connect to a server in a supported region before signing into your Apple TV account to access the match without interruption.

CF Montreal host Chicago Fire FC at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real stakes for both clubs.

Montreal come into this game sitting 11th in the East, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency rather than genuine struggle. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers, a result that continued a pattern of dropping points at home after taking the lead. The 2-0 win over Orlando City on May 9 showed they can control games when the conditions suit them.

Chicago Fire arrive in considerably better shape in the table, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference. Gregg Berhalter's side picked up a 1-3 win at DC United on May 13, a result that will have done their confidence a world of good after a difficult run that included three defeats in four outings.

The Fire's season has swung between extremes. A 5-0 demolition of Sporting Kansas City in late April underlined their attacking potential, while back-to-back losses to FC Cincinnati and Red Bull New York raised questions about their consistency. The DC United win looks like a timely response.

For Montreal, the gap between themselves and the Fire in the standings tells its own story. Seven places separate the two clubs, and a home defeat here would push the hosts further into mid-table drift. They need points, and Saputo Stadium gives them the platform to take them.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire FC, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

CF Montreal have no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. No projected XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad information.

Chicago Fire FC are similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back nearer the match for the latest updates from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

CF Montreal have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four MLS outings, with one Canadian Championship win also in the mix. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers on May 13, and before that they beat Orlando City 2-0 on May 9. A 5-0 Canadian Championship win over Calgary Blizzard on May 6 kept confidence steady between league games, though the 3-1 defeat to Atlanta United on May 2 remains the low point of the run. Montreal beat New York City FC 1-0 in late April to complete the five-match stretch, scoring 11 goals and conceding five across those fixtures.

Chicago Fire have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 win at DC United on May 13. Before that, a 1-3 defeat to Red Bull New York on May 9 extended a difficult run that also included a 2-3 loss to FC Cincinnati and a 1-2 US Open Cup defeat to St. Louis City. The 5-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on April 26 remains their standout result of the period. Chicago scored ten goals and conceded eight across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on February 28, 2026, when Chicago Fire FC hosted CF Montreal in MLS and won 3-0. Before that, CF Montreal beat Chicago 2-0 at Saputo Stadium in July 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Chicago hold two wins to Montreal's two, with one draw — a 1-1 result at Chicago in March 2025. Chicago also won 4-3 at home in March 2024, while Montreal claimed a 2-0 home victory in September 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 11th while Chicago Fire FC are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: