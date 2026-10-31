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How to watch CF America vs Atlante with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United States ViX

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 13 1 Nov 2026 - 16:45

CF America host Atlante in Liga MX Femenil action, with the table-topping side in Group B looking to extend their strong run of form against a struggling visitor.

America have been in formidable shape in recent weeks. A 7-0 dismantling of Atletico de San Luis last time out underlined their status as the team to beat in Group B, where they sit top of the standings.

Atlante arrive in difficult circumstances. They have lost three of their last four Liga MX Femenil matches and have found goals hard to come by, scoring just twice across that difficult stretch.

The contrast in momentum between these two sides is stark. America's attacking output has been relentless, while Atlante have conceded in each of their last three defeats without managing to find the net in two of them.

For America, this is an opportunity to consolidate their position at the summit. For Atlante, who sit eighth in Group A, arresting a damaging run of results is the priority.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch this Liga MX Femenil fixture.

Team news & squads