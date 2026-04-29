Today's game between Cerro Porteno and Palmeiras will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match via Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Cerro Porteño host Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores, with the Paraguayan side looking to make their mark in Group F against one of South America's most decorated clubs.

Cerro Porteño sit third in Group F heading into this fixture. Their recent form has been mixed, and they will need a strong performance at home to take anything from a Palmeiras side that has been in excellent shape.

Palmeiras arrive in Paraguay off the back of four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. The Brazilian club have been sharp in front of goal and disciplined at the back, making them a formidable opponent at this stage of the tournament.

For Cerro Porteño, home advantage will matter. They have shown resilience in the Copa Libertadores this season, but their defensive record against Palmeiras in recent editions of this competition makes for sobering reading.

Palmeiras, currently second in the group, know that a positive result would put significant pressure on the teams above and below them. Head coach Abel Ferreira's side have experience navigating these knockout-style group stage moments.

This is a match that carries real weight in the group standings, with both clubs needing points to secure their progression ambitions. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either Cerro Porteño or Palmeiras ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and projected line-ups for both sides will be added as they are confirmed closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cerro Porteño have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Sportivo Ameliano in the División Profesional. They did pick up a 1-0 Copa Libertadores win over Junior FC earlier in April, though a 1-0 defeat to Sporting Cristal in the same competition showed their vulnerability at this level. Across those five games, they scored six goals and conceded three.

Palmeiras have been in dominant form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 away win over Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A, and they also beat Sporting Cristal 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores. The only dropped points in that run came in a 0-0 draw with Corinthians. Palmeiras scored seven goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Copa Libertadores on May 8, 2025, when Palmeiras won 2-0 away at Cerro Porteño. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, all played in the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras have won four and Cerro Porteño none, with one match ending in a Palmeiras victory at home. Palmeiras have scored 13 goals in those five games, conceding just two.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group F, Cerro Porteño currently sit third while Palmeiras are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: