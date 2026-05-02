Today's game between CD Jaguares and Cucuta will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 5:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for CD Jaguares vs Cucuta are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz both carry Colombian Primera A coverage and provide streaming access to this fixture.

CD Jaguares host Cucuta in a Colombian Primera A fixture that carries real weight at the bottom of the Apertura table. Both clubs are locked in a battle to pull clear of the relegation zone, and three points here could prove decisive in the weeks ahead.

Jaguares come into this match having drawn 2-2 with Bucaramanga in their most recent outing. That result extended a difficult run that has seen them win just once in their last five league games, and they sit 18th in the Apertura standings.

Cucuta arrive in only marginally better shape. They are 16th in the table, two places and a handful of points above Jaguares. A 1-1 draw with Junior FC was their last result, following a brutal 5-0 defeat to Santa Fe the week before.

The visitors did show they can be competitive. Wins over America de Cali and Chico FC in late March and early April gave Cucuta a brief run of form, and a goalless draw with Atletico Nacional also speaks to their capacity to grind out results against stronger opposition.

For Jaguares, home form matters now more than ever. Their sole win in the last five came at home against Millonarios, a 1-0 result that showed what they are capable of when the crowd is behind them.

This is a direct six-pointer between two sides who cannot afford to fall further adrift. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Jaguares vs Cucuta live.

How to watch CD Jaguares vs Cucuta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for CD Jaguares ahead of this match, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off once the club provides official squad news.

Cucuta have also not released formal team news at this stage. No absences or suspensions have been confirmed. Check back for updates as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

CD Jaguares have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Bucaramanga on April 25. Earlier in that run, they beat Millonarios 1-0 but lost to Deportivo Pasto 3-2 and fell 2-1 to Atletico Nacional. Jaguares have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Cucuta's last five Primera A outings produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Junior FC on April 24. They also drew 0-0 with Atletico Nacional and beat America de Cali 2-0 and Chico FC 1-0. The 5-0 defeat to Santa Fe on April 19 stands as the sharpest result in that stretch. Cucuta have scored four goals and conceded seven across their last five league games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on November 15, 2025, when Cucuta won 1-2 away at CD Jaguares in a Primera B fixture. Four days earlier, the two clubs drew 2-2 in Cucuta in the reverse leg of that same campaign. Across the last five recorded meetings, Cucuta have won three times to Jaguares' one, with one draw. The only previous Primera A encounter in the dataset dates to March 2020, when Cucuta won 3-0 away at Jaguares.

Standings

In the Apertura standings, CD Jaguares sit 18th while Cucuta are 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Jaguares vs Cucuta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: