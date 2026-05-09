Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and Tigres will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 9:07 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for CD Guadalajara vs Tigres are listed below. US viewers can watch on DirecTV Stream, Peacock, or Telemundo.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your account to get around geo-restrictions.

CD Guadalajara host Tigres at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in a Liga MX fixture that arrives with a sharp edge for the home side.

Chivas come into this game carrying the sting of two recent defeats to the same opponent. Tigres beat them 4-1 earlier in the season and followed that up with a 3-1 win on May 3, leaving Guadalajara with plenty to prove on their own turf.

For Tigres, the mood is buoyant. They arrive off the back of back-to-back wins, including a 1-0 first-leg victory over Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and that 3-1 Liga MX result against Chivas confirmed they are in strong form across competitions.

Chivas have shown they can produce. A 5-0 demolition of Puebla in April demonstrated their attacking capability, but consecutive goalless draws against Necaxa and Tijuana around that result pointed to inconsistency that Tigres will look to punish again.

The standings give this game further texture. In the Clausura table, Chivas sit second while Tigres are seventh, meaning the hosts have a genuine chance to assert themselves in the standings if they can finally reverse recent results against their rivals.

Chivas forward Armando Gonzalez has been one of the more eye-catching players in Mexican football this season, with his performances attracting interest from European clubs. Whether he can deliver against a Tigres side that has dominated this fixture recently is the question Guadalajara fans most want answered.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Guadalajara vs Tigres live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for CD Guadalajara ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tigres are similarly without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been released. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

CD Guadalajara have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Tigres on May 3. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Tijuana on April 26 and 0-0 with Necaxa on April 23. Their best result in the run was a 5-0 win over Puebla on April 19, though they also lost 4-1 to Tigres on April 11. Chivas have scored six goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Tigres have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 6, following the 3-1 Liga MX victory over Chivas on May 3. They also beat Nashville 1-0 in the first leg on April 29 and hammered Mazatlan 5-1 in Liga MX on April 25. Their only dropped points in this run came in a 0-0 draw with Atlas on April 23. Tigres have scored ten goals and conceded two across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on May 3, 2026, in Liga MX, with Tigres winning 3-1. Before that, Tigres won 4-1 at home on April 11, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Liga MX, Tigres have won three and the sides have drawn twice, with no wins recorded for Chivas in that period. The previous results in the dataset include a 0-0 draw on September 18, 2025, and two 1-1 draws in January 2025 and August 2024.

Standings

In the Apertura table, CD Guadalajara sit sixth and Tigres are second. In the Clausura standings, Chivas hold second place and Tigres are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara vs Tigres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: