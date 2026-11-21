How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 17 22 Nov 2026 - 18:07 Estadio Akron

CD Guadalajara host Cruz Azul at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Chivas sit third in the Apertura standings under Gabriel Milito, arriving into this match off the back of a productive run that includes wins over Atlante, Monterrey and Necaxa. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at home to León, a result that will have tempered some of the momentum built during that winning streak.

Cruz Azul, managed by Joel Huiqui, arrive as the Apertura leaders and in the form of their lives. La Máquina have won their last five Liga MX matches in a row, scoring 13 goals in the process and conceding just seven. Their most recent result was an away win at Tigres, 3-2, a performance that underlined their credentials at the top of the table.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds further edge to the occasion. Cruz Azul have won three of the last five meetings, with Chivas yet to beat their visitors in recent Liga MX encounters. The last time these sides met at Estadio Akron, Chivas fell to a 1-2 defeat in May 2026.

For Chivas, a home win would close the gap on Cruz Azul and strengthen their Liguilla push. For Cruz Azul, a positive result would consolidate their position at the summit.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul live.

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