Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and Cruz Azul will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 9:07 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for CD Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul are listed below. US viewers can watch the match on Peacock, Telemundo, or UNIVERSO.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your account to watch the match as normal.

| Channel | Link | |---|---| | Peacock | [Watch live](https://imp.i305175.net/c/3589123/3231484/11640?subId1=GOAL-EPG) | | Telemundo | [Watch live](https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-telemundo-channel/blt80e5babb66b2419a) | | UNIVERSO | [Watch live](https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-universo-channel/blte68859b705501b78) |

CD Guadalajara host Cruz Azul at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in a Liga MX fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the Clausura season reaches a critical stage.

Chivas come into this game off the back of a 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul in the first leg, a result that keeps the tie alive and gives Guadalajara reason for belief on home soil. Before that draw, they beat Tigres 2-0, a result that demonstrated what this squad is capable of producing when the pressure is on.

Cruz Azul arrive in Zapopan in confident shape. Three wins from their last five Liga MX outings have reinforced their credentials as one of the stronger sides in the division, and their recent record against Chivas adds further weight to their position as the side to beat in this fixture.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is firmly in Cruz Azul's favour. They have won three of the last five meetings, including a 2-1 victory in February and a 3-2 win in December 2025, and Chivas have not beaten their opponents in this series in recent memory.

In the Clausura standings, Guadalajara sit second and Cruz Azul are third, meaning this is a direct contest between two clubs separated by a single position. The outcome carries real consequences for both sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for CD Guadalajara ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cruz Azul are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been provided. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

CD Guadalajara head into this fixture with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul on May 14, which followed a 2-0 win over Tigres on May 10. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Tigres on May 3 and recorded back-to-back goalless draws against Tijuana and Necaxa in late April. Chivas have scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches, a record that reflects a side finding its footing rather than one in dominant form.

Cruz Azul arrive with three wins and two draws from their last five Liga MX outings, a steady return that underlines their consistency. Their most recent result was also that 2-2 draw with Guadalajara on May 14, preceded by a 1-0 win over Atlas on May 10. They beat the same opponents 2-3 away from home on May 3 and defeated Necaxa 4-1 in late April, with their only dropped points before the Guadalajara draw coming in a 1-1 draw with Queretaro FC. Across those five games, Cruz Azul scored nine goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 on May 14, 2026, in Liga MX. Before that, Cruz Azul won 2-1 at home in February 2026 and 3-2 in December 2025, while a goalless draw in November 2025 and a 2-1 Cruz Azul win in August 2025 complete the last five meetings. Across those five fixtures, Cruz Azul have won three times, with one draw and one goalless stalemate, and Chivas are yet to record a win in this recent run.

Standings

In the Clausura table, CD Guadalajara sit second and Cruz Azul are third. The Apertura standings show Guadalajara in sixth and Cruz Azul in third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: