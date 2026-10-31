ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Atlante with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United States Fubo

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 15 31 Oct 2026 - 21:07 Estadio Akron

CD Guadalajara host Atlante at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that puts two clubs at very different stages of their seasons on a collision course.

Gabriel Milito's Chivas come into this one sitting fourth in the Apertura standings, backed by a run of form that has seen them win their last two league matches. A 1-0 victory over Necaxa was followed by a statement win away at Monterrey, and Chivas will be looking to carry that confidence into a home fixture.

Atlante, managed by Miguel Herrera, arrive in difficult shape. Los Potros de Hierro sit at the foot of the table and have lost three of their last five Liga MX outings, with their most recent game ending in a 1-0 defeat to Atletico de San Luis.

The contrast in momentum makes this a fixture where Chivas will be expected to impose themselves at Estadio Akron. Milito's side have shown they can grind out results, and home advantage against a struggling Atlante side gives them a clear opportunity to consolidate their place in the upper half of the table.

For Herrera and Atlante, the task is to find a result that halts a worrying run. Their only comfort in recent weeks was a 1-0 win over FC Juarez, but back-to-back defeats before and after that result underline the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Guadalajara vs Atlante live.

Team news & squads