How to watch CD Guadalajara Chivas vs CF America with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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Match Preview

Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 14 6 Nov 2026 - 20:06

CD Guadalajara Chivas host CF America in a Liga MX Femenil fixture that pits second place in Apertura Group B against the group leaders in what shapes up as the standout match of the round.

Chivas have been one of the most consistent sides in recent weeks, stringing together five straight wins and conceding next to nothing. Their defensive record has been as impressive as their attacking output, and they arrive at this fixture with genuine momentum.

America come in as the form team in Group B, sitting top of the standings and showing no signs of slowing down. A 7-0 win over Atletico de San Luis and a 6-0 dismantling of Atlante in their last two outings underline just how ruthless they have been in front of goal.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds another layer of interest. America have won three of the last five meetings, and Chivas will be looking to turn that tide on home turf.

This is a fixture that matters in the Apertura standings. Chivas need a win to close the gap on their rivals at the top, while America can put significant distance between themselves and the chasing pack with three points.

Both sides have been scoring freely and defending well in recent weeks, which sets the stage for a competitive and potentially high-quality contest.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chivas vs America, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream options.

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