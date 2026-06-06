Segunda Division - LaLiga2 Playoff Estadio Skyfi Castalia

Today's game between Castellon and Almeria will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Castellon vs Almeria is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Segunda Division fixture are listed below.

Castellon host Almeria at the Estadio Skyfi Castalia in what is a significant Segunda Division fixture with real implications at the top end of the table.

Pablo Hernandez's side arrive in decent form, having won two of their last three league games to push themselves into contention for a playoff place. The win over Eibar last weekend, secured 2-1, gave Castellon a timely boost heading into this home tie.

Almeria come in sitting third in the LaLiga2 standings, making them one of the division's more consistent sides in recent weeks. Rubi's team beat Real Valladolid 1-0 in their most recent outing, a result that kept the pressure on the sides above them.

The two clubs have met frequently in recent seasons, and their encounters have rarely lacked goals or incident. Castellon will draw confidence from their home record against this opponent, though Almeria's current league position reflects genuine quality throughout the squad.

With promotion and playoff ambitions on the line for both sides, there is plenty at stake at the Castalia. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Castellon vs Almeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Castellon are managed by Pablo Hernandez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Almeria head coach Rubi is also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visiting side. Check back for the latest updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Castellon head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Segunda Division matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home victory over Eibar, and they also won away at SD Huesca with a 1-0 scoreline. The two draws came against Cadiz and AD Ceuta FC, both ending 1-1, while their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 loss at Cordoba. Across those five games, Castellon scored six goals and conceded six.

Almeria's last five league outings produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They beat Real Valladolid 1-0 most recently and earlier in the run put four past CD Mirandes in a 4-2 victory. A goalless draw at Burgos CF sits between two losses: 3-1 to Sporting Gijon and 2-1 to Las Palmas. Almeria scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 2, 2026, when Castellon beat Almeria 2-0 at the Estadio Skyfi Castalia in the Segunda Division. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Castellon have won three times to Almeria's two, with the aggregate goals across those games reflecting some high-scoring encounters, including a remarkable 2-5 Castellon away win at Almeria in September 2024.

Standings

In the LaLiga2 standings, Almeria currently sit third while Castellon are placed sixth, making this a meeting between two sides with genuine aspirations of reaching the top flight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Castellon vs Almeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: