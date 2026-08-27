Watch Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans kick-off time

The Carolina Panthers host the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC) on Friday, August 28, during the final round of the 2026 NFL preseason. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

28 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Bank of America Stadium

Whether you are watching locally or streaming on the go, there are a few ways to catch the action.

If you are in the local media markets, you can watch the game on your regional network affiliates; the Charlotte broadcast will be available on WSOC/ABC9, while the Houston broadcast will air on KTRK/ABC13.

For digital and mobile viewers, you can use NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes your local ABC affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you have to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to your local ABC station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans Team News

Following an intensive joint practice on Wednesday morning, both the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans have announced that they will rest all of their starters for this final preseason game. The joint session gave first-team units roughly 75% of the practice reps, which satisfied coaching staffs for both teams.

On the Carolina QB front, with Bryce Young resting and undrafted rookie Haynes King dealing with a hamstring injury, the Panthers will rely heavily on backups. Expect Kyle Trask to take the majority of snaps, supplemented by Kenny Pickett.

With C.J. Stroud resting, backup quarterback duties for Houston will filter down to Davis Mills and Kedon Slovis.

The biggest takeaway for the Texans from Wednesday's joint practice session was a pair of simultaneous injuries to key lineman. Braden Smith was carted off the field early in practice, with a suspected foot injury. Reserve defensive end, Ali Gaye, also came off with a lower-leg injury on an adjacent field at nearly the exact same moment.

Useful links

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