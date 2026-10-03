Watch Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions kick-off time
The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers NBC across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions Team News
Carolina Panthers Team News
The Panthers are severely depleted on both sides of the ball, forcing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and offensive coordinator Brad Edzik into "next man up" adjustments.
- Secondary Crisis: Both starting outside cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn (torn quad, out 6–12 weeks) and Mike Jackson (groin), were placed on Injured Reserve this week. Carolina will have to rely heavily on rookie Will Lee III, special teams ace Akayleb Evans, and Chau Smith-Wade to contain Detroit's aerial attack.
- Offensive Line Hits: Top left guard Damien Lewis is out after suffering a UCL elbow tear. Starting right tackle Monroe Freeling is in concussion protocol and is officially questionable; he fully participated on Friday but needs independent physician clearance before kickoff.
- Receiving Corps In Question: Explosive wideout Xavier Legette (knee) has been ruled out. Meanwhile, leading pass-catcher Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is questionable after being limited in practice; the team plans to test him on Saturday before making a final determination.
- Quarterback Update: On a positive note, quarterback Bryce Young completely cleared the injury report and has no game designation despite nursing a minor knee issue from Week 3.
Detroit Lions Team News
The Lions are in a much stronger physical position, dealing with only minimal roster disruptions.
- Offensive Line: Guard Ben Bartch (foot) has been officially ruled out after failing to practice all week.
- Secondary: Starting cornerback D.J. Reed (ribs) is listed as questionable after being limited in practice. However, the coaching staff fully expects him to play through the discomfort.
- Pass Rush Boost: Edge rusher DJ Wonnum (back) returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday and carries no injury designation, meaning he is clear to play against his former team. He will bolster a fierce defensive front alongside Aidan Hutchinson.
- Skill Positions: The dominant offensive tandem of quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are fully healthy and look to exploit a bottom-ranked Panthers run defense.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks