Watch Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

4 Oct 2026 - 20:20 Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina), during Week 4 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 4 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers NBC across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions Team News

Carolina Panthers Team News

The Panthers are severely depleted on both sides of the ball, forcing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and offensive coordinator Brad Edzik into "next man up" adjustments.

Secondary Crisis : Both starting outside cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn (torn quad, out 6–12 weeks) and Mike Jackson (groin), were placed on Injured Reserve this week. Carolina will have to rely heavily on rookie Will Lee III, special teams ace Akayleb Evans, and Chau Smith-Wade to contain Detroit's aerial attack.

Offensive Line Hits : Top left guard Damien Lewis is out after suffering a UCL elbow tear. Starting right tackle Monroe Freeling is in concussion protocol and is officially questionable; he fully participated on Friday but needs independent physician clearance before kickoff.

Receiving Corps In Question : Explosive wideout Xavier Legette (knee) has been ruled out. Meanwhile, leading pass-catcher Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is questionable after being limited in practice; the team plans to test him on Saturday before making a final determination.

Quarterback Update : On a positive note, quarterback Bryce Young completely cleared the injury report and has no game designation despite nursing a minor knee issue from Week 3.

Detroit Lions Team News

The Lions are in a much stronger physical position, dealing with only minimal roster disruptions.

Offensive Line : Guard Ben Bartch (foot) has been officially ruled out after failing to practice all week.

Secondary : Starting cornerback D.J. Reed (ribs) is listed as questionable after being limited in practice. However, the coaching staff fully expects him to play through the discomfort.

Pass Rush Boost : Edge rusher DJ Wonnum (back) returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday and carries no injury designation, meaning he is clear to play against his former team. He will bolster a fierce defensive front alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

Skill Positions : The dominant offensive tandem of quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are fully healthy and look to exploit a bottom-ranked Panthers run defense.

Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream Sunday Ticket Hub YouTube TV YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season. Monthly from $82.99 Get YouTube TV Budget AFC Action Paramount+ Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle. Monthly from $8.99 Get Paramount+ Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts Peacock Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract. Monthly from $10.99 Get Peacock All-in-One FOX Coverage FOX One FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff. Monthly from $19.99 Get FOX One Cable-Free Complete Package DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts. Monthly from $89.99 Get DirecTV Stream

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



