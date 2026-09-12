Watch Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers host the Chicago Bears at the Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears Team News

Chicago Bears Team News

The biggest story for the Bears revolves around wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is currently day-to-day with a foot/right leg injury sustained during last Thursday's practice. Head coach Ben Johnson remains hopeful Odunze can play on Sunday, clarifying it is a new issue and not a reaggravation of his injury from last season.

Running Back Boost: The Bears received a massive boost as both D'Andre Swift (who suffered a minor cramp last week) and Kyle Monangai (returning from a knee hyperextension) fully participated in practice.

Offensive Line: Ben Johnson officially announced Braxton Jones as the starting left tackle. Backup tackle Ozzy Trapillo remains unlikely to play as he continues his rehab.

Defense & PUP List: Austin Booker (groin) practiced and is trending well. However, Kyler Gordon, Noah Sewell, and Shamar Turner remain out on the PUP list until at least Week 5.

Captains Named: Caleb Williams, Joe Thuney, Grady Jarrett, T.J. Edwards, and Cairo Santos have been voted the permanent 2026 team captains.

Carolina Panthers Team News

The defending NFC South champions enter the week focusing heavily on their completely revamped offensive line and backfield health. Starting tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu are both sidelined on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, forcing Monroe Freeling (right tackle) and Rasheed Walker (left tackle) into starting roles.

Running Back Room: Head coach Dave Canales expressed optimism that rookie Jonathon Brooks will be ready for Sunday despite missing consecutive practices with "general soreness". He is expected to share duties with Chuba Hubbard.

Depth Chart Upgrades: The Panthers released their official Week 1 depth chart. Second-round rookie Lee Hunter has won the starting defensive tackle job next to Derrick Brown. Star free-agent acquisition Bobby Okereke will start at linebacker alongside Devin Lloyd.

Injured Reserve: Trevor Etienne, Braden Christensen, and Tershawn Wharton are on IR and will miss at least the first four weeks.

Captains Named: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Derrick Brown, Devin Lloyd, and JJ Jansen will serve as team captains.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks