How to watch Cardiff City vs West Ham United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 4 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City host West Ham United at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday evening in an EFL Championship fixture that carries real weight for the visitors. West Ham arrive in Wales under interim management following a turbulent few days at the club.

Nuno Espírito Santo was dismissed on Tuesday morning after the Hammers' 3-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday left the club sitting eighth in the table, six points off the top. The board cited a thorough review of the Championship season so far, with West Ham having won just six of their opening 13 league matches.

Club legend Mark Noble takes temporary charge alongside Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville, with the Cardiff trip coming less than 48 hours after the managerial change was confirmed. It is an abrupt baptism for the interim setup, and the players will need to respond quickly.

Cardiff sit 17th in the Championship, and Brian Barry-Murphy's side will be looking to exploit any disruption in the West Ham camp. The Bluebirds have been inconsistent themselves, though a home fixture against a side in transition presents an opportunity.

For West Ham, the priority is arresting a two-match losing run and protecting a play-off position that could quickly slip away. Noble's first task is straightforward in its definition, if not its execution: get a result on the road.

Find out how to watch Cardiff City vs West Ham United live below, including TV channel and live stream information for your region.

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