Today's game between Caracas and Racing Club will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Caracas vs Racing Club are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through several platforms carrying Copa Sudamericana coverage.

Caracas host Racing Club in a Copa Sudamericana Group E fixture that carries real significance for both sides as the group stage continues.

The Venezuelan outfit come into this match in decent nick domestically. A 2-1 win over Rayo Zuliano last weekend followed a narrow 1-0 Copa Sudamericana victory against Independiente Petrolero, and Caracas will be confident playing in front of their own supporters.

Racing Club arrive in less settled form. The Argentine side have drawn their last two Liga Profesional outings, including a 1-1 stalemate with Barracas Central, and their continental campaign has not been smooth either. A 3-2 defeat to Botafogo in the Copa Sudamericana group stage earlier this month underlined the vulnerabilities in their squad.

Off the pitch, Racing have had to deal with disruption. Marcos Rojo is serving a suspension following his red card in the defeat to River Plate, leaving a gap in a defence that has already looked shaky in recent weeks.

Caracas, by contrast, drew 1-1 with Botafogo in their own group stage outing, a result that showed they can compete with the stronger sides in the competition. Sitting second in Group E, they know a positive result here would tighten their grip on qualification.

Racing sit third in the group and cannot afford to fall further behind. The pressure is on the visitors to perform away from home in what is a straight contest between two sides separated by a single position in the standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Caracas vs Racing Club live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Caracas vs Racing Club with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Caracas have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. No probable lineup has been provided, and the squad picture will be updated closer to kick-off.

Racing Club are similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI details are available from the data provided. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Caracas have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Rayo Zuliano in the Primera Division, and they also beat Independiente Petrolero 1-0 in the Copa Sudamericana during that run. The sole defeat, a 3-1 loss to Anzoategui FC, came in mid-April. Across those five games, Caracas scored six goals and conceded six, with their continental results showing more defensive discipline than their domestic outings.

Racing Club have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five matches. The win came away at Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Sudamericana, where they triumphed 3-1. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Barracas Central in the Liga Profesional. The two defeats in that stretch, a 3-2 loss to Botafogo in the Copa Sudamericana and a 2-0 reverse against River Plate domestically, reflect a side that has struggled for consistency across both competitions.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Caracas and Racing Club is available in the current dataset. Further historical context will be added if records become available closer to kick-off.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group E, Caracas currently sit second and Racing Club are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Caracas vs Racing Club today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: