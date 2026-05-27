Today's game between Caracas and Botafogo RJ will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Caracas vs Botafogo RJ are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying this Copa Sudamericana fixture, so check the options to find the right service for your region.

Caracas and Botafogo RJ meet in the Copa Sudamericana group stage in a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in Group E. Botafogo arrive as the group leaders, while Caracas sit second, meaning this contest has direct implications for who controls their own destiny in the competition.

Caracas have been difficult to beat in recent weeks. Henry Melendez's side have not lost in their last five matches, picking up three wins in that run, and their 2-3 victory over Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Sudamericana demonstrated they can produce results when the pressure is on.

Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Racing Club, a result that kept them firmly in contention in the group. Caracas have shown they are no passengers in this competition, and playing at home gives them a genuine platform to take something from one of the group's stronger sides.

Botafogo come into this match in strong competitive form across multiple fronts. Franclim Carvalho's side beat Independiente Petrolero 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana and followed that with a 3-1 Serie A win over Corinthians, showing the kind of consistency that has kept them at the top of Group E.

A 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo in their most recent Serie A outing means they arrive here without a defeat in four of their last five matches. The one blemish in that run, a 2-0 cup loss to Chapecoense, is the only evidence that Botafogo are not entirely without vulnerability.

This is a direct group-stage collision between the top two sides in Group E. Both clubs know what is at stake, and the margin for error is shrinking as the competition progresses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Caracas vs Botafogo RJ live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Caracas vs Botafogo RJ with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Caracas ahead of this fixture, and Henry Melendez's side have not released a probable lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news emerges.

Botafogo RJ are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Franclim Carvalho's side have yet to release injury, suspension, or lineup details ahead of the trip to Venezuela. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Caracas head into this fixture with a solid recent record, winning two and drawing three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Racing Club in the Copa Sudamericana, and they also claimed a 2-3 away win over Independiente Petrolero in the same competition. The two additional draws came against Racing Club and Zamora FC, with a 2-1 win over Rayo Zuliano rounding out the run. Caracas have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches, and they have not suffered a defeat in that entire stretch.

Botafogo arrive with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo in Serie A, and before that they beat Independiente Petrolero 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana. The 3-1 Serie A win over Corinthians stands as the standout result of their recent run, though a 2-0 cup defeat to Chapecoense AF showed they are not infallible. Botafogo scored eight goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

CAR Last match BRJ 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Botafogo RJ 1 - 1 Caracas 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting between these two clubs in the available data took place on April 9, 2026, when Botafogo hosted Caracas in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. That match ended 1-1, leaving the head-to-head record at one draw across the listed fixtures, with each side having scored once in that encounter.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group E, Botafogo RJ currently sit top of the table while Caracas are second, making this a direct contest between the two leading sides in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Caracas vs Botafogo RJ today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: