Today's game between Carabobo FC and River Plate will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Carabobo FC vs River Plate are listed below. Viewers in the United States can catch this Copa Sudamericana fixture on Fubo or Fanatiz.

If you are travelling outside your home country and find your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in a different location, allowing you to access broadcasts that would otherwise be unavailable where you are.

Carabobo FC host River Plate in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, with the Argentine giants arriving in Venezuela as group leaders and looking to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

For Carabobo, this is a chance to close the gap on their opponents. The Venezuelan side sit second in the group and will be well aware that River took all three points when the two sides met in the reverse fixture last month.

River come into this match in solid continental form. Marcelo Gallardo's side beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 away in Brazil in their last Copa Sudamericana outing, and their defensive record in the group stage has been a consistent strength.

Carabobo have shown they can produce in attack — a 6-3 win over Anzoategui FC in the Venezuelan Primera Division earlier in April demonstrated their firepower — but they have struggled for consistency. A draw with Metropolitanos FC in their most recent domestic outing was a flat result ahead of a match they need to win.

River's domestic form has been mixed. A 0-1 defeat to Atletico Tucuman in the Liga Profesional last weekend will have frustrated Gallardo, though the squad has enough depth to compartmentalise that result ahead of a continental fixture.

With River sitting first and Carabobo second in Group H, the standings make this a genuine six-pointer. A Carabobo win would shake up the group; a River victory would put them in a commanding position.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Carabobo FC vs River Plate, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Carabobo FC vs River Plate with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Carabobo FC, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

River Plate's team news is similarly unavailable at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided. Check back for the latest squad updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Carabobo FC have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Metropolitanos FC in the Primera Division on May 3. Earlier in that run, they beat Blooming 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana and put six past Anzoategui FC in a 6-3 league win, though defeats to Deportivo Tachira and River Plate bookend a mixed stretch. Carabobo scored nine goals and conceded three across those five games.

River Plate have taken two wins, zero draws, and three losses from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to Atletico Tucuman in the Liga Profesional on May 3. Before that, they beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 away in the Copa Sudamericana and defeated Aldosivi 3-1 in the league, though losses to Boca Juniors and Atletico Tucuman reflect a difficult recent run domestically. River scored five goals and conceded three across this period.





Head-to-Head Record

CBF Last match RIV 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win River Plate 1 - 0 Carabobo FC 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only meeting on record between these two sides in the last five fixtures came in the Copa Sudamericana group stage on April 16, 2026, when River Plate beat Carabobo FC 1-0 at home. That result, which came in the reverse fixture in this same group campaign, is the sole head-to-head data point available.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group H, River Plate currently sit first while Carabobo FC are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Carabobo FC vs River Plate today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: