Today's game between Carabobo FC and Blooming will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Carabobo FC vs Blooming are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying the match.

Carabobo FC host Blooming in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, with both sides fighting to improve their standing in a tight group table.

Carabobo come into this fixture off a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Tachira in domestic action, though they showed real attacking intent earlier in the week with a 6-3 win over Anzoategui FC. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has been a mixed picture, with a win over Red Bull Bragantino followed by a loss to River Plate.

Blooming arrive with their own inconsistencies. The Bolivian side drew 1-1 with River Plate in the competition before falling 3-2 to Red Bull Bragantino, and a 3-2 loss to ABB in their most recent domestic outing will not have lifted spirits ahead of this trip.

Group H remains competitive, with Carabobo sitting second and Blooming in fourth. Three points here would shift the dynamic considerably for either side.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Carabobo FC vs Blooming with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Carabobo FC, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Blooming also have no confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided, and further details are expected ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Carabobo FC have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Tachira, though they put six past Anzoategui FC in a 6-3 win shortly before that. In the Copa Sudamericana, they beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 before losing 1-0 to River Plate. Across those five games, Carabobo scored 14 goals and conceded seven.

Blooming have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to ABB, following a 2-1 win over Nacional Potosi. In continental competition, they drew 1-1 with River Plate before losing 3-2 to Red Bull Bragantino. Blooming scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded nine.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Carabobo FC and Blooming is available for this fixture. Further historical context may be added as it becomes available.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group H, Carabobo FC currently sit second while Blooming are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Carabobo FC vs Blooming today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: