Today's game between Canada and Uzbekistan will kick-off at Jun 1, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Canada vs Uzbekistan is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Canada host Uzbekistan in Edmonton in a pre-World Cup friendly that carries real weight for both sides. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just days away, Jesse Marsch's men will take to the pitch in front of more than 50,000 fans at what promises to be a charged atmosphere.

For Canada, this is one of only two matches remaining before they open their home World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto. The stakes could not feel more personal for a squad preparing to compete on home soil for the first time in the men's tournament's history.

The build-up has not been without setbacks. Nine of the 26 players named in Marsch's squad are carrying some form of injury, and creative midfielder Marcelo Flores ruptured his ACL in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final, ending his World Cup before it began. No replacement has been called up.

Uzbekistan arrive in strong form. The White Wolves have won four of their last five friendlies and head into this match full of confidence ahead of their own World Cup debut, where they will face Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo in Group K.

Marsch is expected to use the match to manage minutes carefully. He has confirmed that both Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crépeau will each play 45 minutes in goal, with decisions still to be made across the squad.

For those watching from home, here is everything you need to know about how to catch the action live.

How to watch Canada vs Uzbekistan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official injury or suspension data has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. For Canada, Jesse Marsch has noted that nine squad members are managing some form of injury, though specific absences from this match have not been confirmed in the data provided. Marcelo Flores is ruled out after rupturing his ACL and will not feature. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Uzbekistan have not released official lineup or injury information ahead of the match. Further details will be added as they emerge.

Form

Canada have taken two wins, two draws, and one draw from their last five friendlies, scoring three goals and conceding two across those matches. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Tunisia on April 1, which followed a 2-2 stalemate against Iceland in late March. Canada's two wins in that run came against Guatemala, 1-0, and Venezuela, 2-0.

Uzbekistan come into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five friendlies. Their most recent result was a win over Venezuela on March 30, and they beat Gabon 3-1 in their previous outing. The White Wolves drew 2-2 with China in January and recorded back-to-back wins over Iran and Egypt in November 2025. Across those five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last match UZB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Canada 2 - 1 Uzbekistan 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The two sides have met only once in the available data. Canada beat Uzbekistan 2-1 in a friendly on June 7, 2016, with Canada as the home side. That result gives Canada the edge in the head-to-head record from the matches on file.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Uzbekistan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: