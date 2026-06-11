Today's game between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at Jun 12, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the United States are listed below.

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet at Toronto Stadium on Friday, June 12 in their Group B opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is a fixture loaded with significance for both sides — the co-hosts stepping onto home soil for the first time in tournament football, and the Dragons returning to the World Cup stage for only the second time in their history.

For Canada, this is the moment their generation has been building toward. Jesse Marsch's side enter as co-hosts, carrying the weight of a nation that has watched soccer grow from a fringe sport into something approaching a cultural force. Jonathan David leads the attack, and the blend of his clinical instincts with the explosive pace of Alphonso Davies gives Canada a genuine threat going forward.

Bosia and Herzegovina's road to North America was nothing short of dramatic. Sergej Barbarez's side eliminated Wales before stunning Italy in the play-off final in Zenica — a result that sent shockwaves through European football and confirmed this squad's capacity to hurt teams who underestimate them.

The Dragons are built on defensive resilience and rapid transitions. Ermedin Demirović and the tireless Esmir Bajraktarević provide the energy in attack, while the 40-year-old Edin Džeko — Bosnia's all-time record scorer — remains at the emotional and tactical heart of the side.

Marsch's Canada will press high and look to control the tempo on home turf, where the crowd will play its part from the first whistle. Toronto has been one of the focal points of the World Cup buzz in Canada, and this opener is set to draw one of the loudest atmospheres the city has seen.

Barbarez has spoken openly about the emotion of hearing his nation's anthem at a World Cup for the first time since Brazil 2014. His players will be motivated, organized, and dangerous on the counter — Canada must be wary of giving them space.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Canada are managed by Jesse Marsch, though no probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of the Group B opener. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the hosts at this stage, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bosnia and Herzegovina head into the match under coach Sergej Barbarez with no injuries or suspensions reported in the current data. No projected XI has been released, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Canada arrive at this fixture with a mixed recent run, recording two wins, three draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Ireland on June 5, while a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan on June 2 showed their attacking potential. Earlier results include a goalless draw with Tunisia and a 2-2 draw against Iceland. Across the five matches, Canada scored six goals and conceded three, with back-to-back clean sheets proving elusive.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's last five matches produced one win, four draws, and no losses. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Panama on June 6. The standout result in the sequence was a 1-1 draw against Italy in the World Cup qualification play-off final, which Bosnia won on penalties to secure their berth — a result that defined their campaign. They also drew 1-1 with Wales and Austria during qualification, and held North Macedonia to a 0-0 draw in a May friendly. Bosnia scored four goals and conceded three across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. This fixture at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 will represent a notable occasion in the history between the two nations.

Standings

In Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina currently sit top of the table, with Canada in second place ahead of the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: