Serie A - Serie A Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Udinese will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 9:00 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Cagliari vs Udinese are listed below. In the United States, the match is available on Paramount+ and DAZN. Paramount+ holds the primary Serie A broadcast rights for US audiences, while DAZN offers coverage with Spanish-language commentary.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch your preferred broadcaster without interruption. A reputable VPN service allows you to bypass geo-restrictions and access the stream as if you were at home.

Cagliari host Udinese at the Unipol Domus in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season approaches its final stretch.

Cagliari sit 15th in the table and remain in the thick of the relegation fight. Their season has been a grind, though they showed what they are capable of when they beat Atalanta 3-2 in late April — a result that offered a lifeline and some belief heading into these final weeks.

That win over Atalanta was followed by a goalless draw at Bologna, a point that kept them above the drop zone but did little to ease the pressure. Every game from here is a test of nerve for Davide Nicola's squad.

Udinese arrive in Cagliari in a more comfortable position, sitting 11th in Serie A. Kosta Runjaic's side have been unpredictable throughout the campaign — capable of a 3-0 win at AC Milan one week and a defeat to Parma the next — but they head into this game with some momentum after beating Torino 2-0 in their most recent outing.

That victory over Torino was a composed, professional performance from Udinese, and it will give them confidence on the road. They are a side that can hurt teams on the counter, and Cagliari will need to be disciplined at the back.

For the hosts, the equation is simple: points are needed, and they are needed now. A defeat here would put serious pressure on their Serie A status with the final rounds approaching.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cagliari vs Udinese, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cagliari vs Udinese with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Cagliari go into this fixture with a lengthy injury list. Giovanni Borrelli, Leonardo Pavoletti, Alessandro Deiola, Odin Raterink, Marco Felici, and Razvan Idrissi are all sidelined, while no suspensions are currently in effect. The projected XI is expected to line up with Elia Caprile in goal, a back four of Ze Pedro, Andrea Dossena, Yerry Mina, and Adam Obert, with Michel Adopo, Gianluca Gaetano, and Agustin Albarracin in midfield, and Mattia Palestra, Sebastiano Esposito, and Michel Adopo providing the attacking options.

Udinese are also dealing with absentees, with Jordan Zemura, Nehuen Bertola, Abankwah Atta, Alessandro Zanoli, and Kelvin Davis all out through injury. Christian Kabasele is suspended. The projected XI features Maduka Okoye in goal, with Oumar Solet, Tomas Kristensen, and Javier Arizala in defence, and Nicolo Zaniolo expected to feature in attack alongside Adam Buksa. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Cagliari have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches, scoring seven goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw at Bologna on May 3, which followed a 3-2 home win over Atalanta on April 27 — their standout result of this sequence. They lost 3-0 to Inter in mid-April and were beaten 2-1 by Sassuolo earlier in the run, though the win at Cremonese on April 11 showed they can grind out results when required.

Udinese arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Torino on May 2, a clean sheet that will have pleased Runjaic after some defensive inconsistency. They drew 3-3 with Lazio on April 27 and lost 0-1 to Parma in April, but their 3-0 win at AC Milan on April 11 remains the defining result of this stretch. Udinese have scored eight goals and conceded four across these five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 5, 2025, when the two clubs drew 1-1 in a Serie A fixture at the Bluenergy Stadium. Before that, Cagliari hosted Udinese on May 3, 2025, and lost 1-2 at the Unipol Domus. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Udinese hold the stronger record, with three wins to Cagliari's two — including a 2-0 victory at home in October 2024 and a 1-1 draw in February 2024.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Cagliari currently sit 15th while Udinese are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Udinese today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: