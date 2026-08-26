Watch Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their final Week 3 NFL preseason match on Thursday, August 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The game is due to kickoff at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

27 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Highmark Stadium

If you are looking to stream the Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers game without a cable subscription, the streaming service Fubo carries all the channels you need, including ESPN and local networks WROC/WIVB (in Buffalo) and KDKA-TV (in Pittsburgh).

To watch the matchup completely free, you can take advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers. Simply go to the Fubo website, create an account, and select a base plan like "Pro" or "Elite". You will need to enter your credit or debit card information to activate the trial, but you won't be charged as long as you remember to cancel your subscription through your account settings before the five-day period expires.

Once signed up, you can download the Fubo app on your smart TV, phone, or tablet, log in, and navigate directly to ESPN or your local network to catch the game live at no cost.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

The preseason matchup at Highmark Stadium serves as the final evaluation tool for both coaching staffs to trim their rosters down to the official 53-man limit.

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady confirmed that superstar quarterback Josh Allen will sit out their final 2026 preseason game. Though Allen is expected to be on the sidelines, potentially assisting the coaching staff by calling offensive plays.

However, Brady noted that 'some starters' will take the field to address unsettled position battles, such as the left guard slot (Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett).

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike McCarthy has left the door open for his starters to get some snaps following a sluggish second preseason game against the New York Jets last week. The primary focus remains on evaluating the depth of his younger quarterbacks, Drew Allar and Will Howard. Aaron Rodgers is highly likely to sit out completely.

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