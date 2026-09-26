Watch Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers at Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The teams are currently trending in opposite directions. While Buffalo's high-octane offense is firing on all cylinders, averaging 38.5 points per game, Jim Harbaugh’s banged-up Chargers squad is desperately seeking their first win after consecutive double-digit home losses.

Buffalo Bills Team News

The Bills enter Week 3 with a potent offense, led by Josh Allen, who has already accounted for nine total touchdowns without a turnover. However, the wide receiver room is currently fighting through some key dings.

DJ Moore (WR) : Left Week 2 early with a shoulder injury. He did not practice on Thursday, making his availability for Sunday a major storyline to track.

Keon Coleman (WR) : The rookie target missed practice on Thursday with an ankle injury.

Ed Oliver (DL) : A vital piece of the interior pass rush, Oliver was limited in Thursday's session due to a hip injury.

Jordan Hancock (DB) & Ty Johnson (RB) : Both sat out Thursday's practice dealing with hamstring injuries.

Good News : Offensively, guard Alec Anderson has stepped up, while tight end Dalton Kincaid (225 receiving yards) and running back James Cook (135 rushing yards last week) are fully healthy and explosive.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

The Chargers have been hit hard by the injury bug, listing 14 players on their weekly report. The absolute biggest concern for Mike McDaniels' offense is a heavily depleted offensive line and tight end group.

The O-Line Crisis : Starting center Bottage is already out for the year with an ACL tear. Left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula) and right guard Trey Pipkins III (knee) both missed practice on Thursday and are highly unlikely to play. On the positive side, star left tackle Rashawn Slater (groin) and guard Cole Strange (pectoral) returned as full participants on Thursday after being limited earlier in the week.

Tight End Void : Tight end David Njoku is already on Injured Reserve. Backup Charlie Kolar had surgery on a broken forearm on Monday and will miss the game.

Defensive & Skill DNPs: Safety Elijah Molden (hamstring), defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), cornerback Rodney Shelley (hamstring), and wide receiver Brenen Thompson (quad) all missed Thursday's practice.

Good News : Core veteran leaders Derwin James Jr. (finger) and Khalil Mack participated fully on Thursday after taking scheduled rest days. Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey (rib) was also a full participant and is fully expected to play.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

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AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks