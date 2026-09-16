Watch Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

The Buffalo Bills host the Detroit Lions at Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) during Week 2 of the NFL regular season, on Thursday, September 17. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.

This game marks a major milestone, as it's the first ever regular season game played at the brand-new, $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium. Both teams enter the game with a 1-0 record after winning close, competitive Week 1 battles.

17 Sept 2026 - 20:15 Highmark Stadium

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions

The game is being streamed live by Amazon Prime Video nationwide. You can also catch it live via local media markets, with the Buffalo area broadcast available on WKBW-TV (Channel 7, ABC), while fans in the Detroit area can tune in via FOX 2 Detroit (WJBK).

For digital and mobile viewers, you also have convenient streaming options through NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, you can watch the game via Fubo. The online streaming service carries your local ABC and FOX affiliates too.

You can even watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to your local station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions Team News

Both teams are coming off dramatic Week 1 victories - the Bills outlasted the Texans 36-31, while the Lions squeezed past the Saints 31-30 in overtime.

Detroit Lions Team News

The Lions enter Week 2 heavily banged up, especially along the offensive line and in their defensive backfield.

Isiah Pacheco (RB) : Placed on Injured Reserve (IR) following back surgery. He is expected to be sidelined until at least December.

Blake Miller (RT) : The rookie first-round tackle missed consecutive practices with a knee injury. If he cannot clear health checks by Thursday, veteran Larry Borom is expected to get the start at right tackle.

Christian Mahogany (LG) : Did not practice due to a hip injury. Head Coach Dan Campbell indicated it is not a long-term issue but makes him a long shot to play on the short week.

D.J. Reed (CB) : Added to the injury report late as a limited participant with a foot injury.

Juice Scruggs (C) : Remained limited in practice with a knee issue.

Safeties Brian Branch & Kerby Joseph (Safeties) : Both remain out, leaving the deep secondary highly vulnerable.

The Silver Lining: Defensive back Christian Izien (groin) was a full practice participant and is on track to make his season debut.

Buffalo Bills Team News

The Bills escaped Week 1 relatively healthy, but a few crucial defensive pieces are being managed carefully on the short week.

T.J. Sanders (DL) : The only Bill to sit out practice completely, dealing with a knee injury and illness.

Terrel Bernard (ILB) : Limited in practice with a calf tweak. However, after playing all 79 defensive snaps in Week 1, he is expected to push through.

Cole Bishop (S) : Limited with knee and groin issues, though he is trending toward playing.

Ty Johnson (RB) : Limited with a hamstring strain.

Good News : Star wideout DJ Moore, who briefly left Week 1 after getting rolled up on, was completely omitted from the injury list and is fully cleared after racking up 100 yards in his Bills debut. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb (thumb) is also a full participant.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks