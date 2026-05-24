Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton and Manchester United will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Brighton vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brighton host Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season reaches its final stretch.

United arrive at the Amex in third place, making this a critical test of their credentials as genuine top-four finishers. Michael Carrick's side have been one of the form teams in the division over recent weeks, and the timing of this trip to the south coast could not be more telling.

Bruno Fernandes has been the driving force behind that transformation. The United captain claimed the Premier League Player of the Season award this week, capping a historic individual campaign that has underpinned the club's remarkable resurgence.

Brighton, sitting seventh, need points to consolidate their own European ambitions. Fabian Hurzeler's side have shown they can hurt anyone on their day, with back-to-back wins over Wolves and Chelsea in recent weeks demonstrating the quality still present in this squad.

The mood around United has not been without distraction. Harry Maguire's omission from England's World Cup squad has generated significant noise, and the defender will be determined to make a statement on the pitch when he lines up at the Amex.

This is a fixture that could define where both clubs end up when the final Premier League table is confirmed. A United win would cement their top-four status, while Brighton will look to play spoiler and keep their own ambitions alive.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs Manchester United, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fabian Hurzeler is without Kaoru Mitoma, Adam Webster, and Stefanos Tzimas through injury, with no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI sees Bart Verbruggen start in goal, with a back line of Maxim De Cuyper, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Ferdi Kadioglu. Pascal Gross, Carlos Baleba, and Jack Hinshelwood are expected in midfield, with Yankuba Minteh, Diego Gomez, and Danny Welbeck leading the attack.

For United, Michael Carrick is missing Matthijs de Ligt and Casemiro through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. The projected XI has Senne Lammens in goal behind a back four of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Diogo Dalot. Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Bruno Fernandes are expected in midfield, with Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brighton head into this match with a mixed run of results, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Premier League outings. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Leeds, though they had previously put together back-to-back 3-0 victories over Wolves and Chelsea. Across those five matches, Brighton scored ten goals and conceded six, showing both their attacking threat and defensive inconsistency.

Manchester United have been in impressive form, winning four of their last five Premier League games. Carrick's side beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their most recent fixture and earlier defeated Liverpool 3-2 and Chelsea 1-0 on the road. The only blemish in that run was a 0-0 draw at Sunderland. United have scored nine goals across that five-match stretch while conceding seven, with their away record particularly strong.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the FA Cup in January 2026, when Brighton beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford. That result followed a Premier League clash at Old Trafford in October 2025, where United won 4-2 in a high-scoring contest. Across the last five meetings, the head-to-head record is closely contested, with Brighton holding the edge when the fixture has been played at the Amex, having won 2-1 there in August 2024.

Standings

Manchester United sit third in the Premier League table, while Brighton are seventh. The gap between the sides underlines the different pressures each club faces heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: