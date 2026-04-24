WSL - WSL Broadfield Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Manchester City Women will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 7:00 AM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Brighton Women vs Manchester City Women are listed below. Fubo and ESPN Select are both carrying this WSL fixture, giving viewers in the United States straightforward access to the match.

If you are travelling and find yourself outside your usual broadcast region, a VPN can allow you to connect to your home network and access the streams you would normally use. Make sure to check the terms of service for your provider before doing so.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women host Manchester City Women at the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley in a Women's Super League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

City arrive as WSL leaders, and Gareth Taylor's side have been building the kind of form that makes them difficult to stop. Their attack has been sharp, their results consistent, and a trip to the south coast will not change their ambitions for the title.

Brighton sit in sixth place, but their recent results show a team that has been competitive against strong opposition. Wins over Arsenal and Liverpool this spring have demonstrated they are no easy afternoon for anyone.

The Seagulls will want to make the Broadfield Stadium a difficult venue. Their home crowd has backed them well this season, and a result against the league leaders would do plenty for their confidence heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

City, though, carry the momentum of a side that knows what is at stake. They have been scoring freely and defending with discipline, and this fixture represents a chance to extend their lead at the top.

For Brighton, it is about proving they belong in the conversation with the WSL's best. For City, it is about doing what leaders do: winning away from home when the pressure is on.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester City Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for Brighton ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further squad news.

Manchester City have also not yet confirmed any absences or a probable starting lineup. Further team news is expected to be made available in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brighton come into this fixture with a positive run of results behind them. Three wins from their last five matches, including a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup and a 1-0 win at Leicester City in the WSL, reflect a team that has been getting results against respectable opposition. Their only defeat in that stretch came against Chelsea, who edged them 2-1, while a goalless draw at home to Liverpool shows they are also capable of keeping things tight at the back. Across those five games, Brighton have scored six goals and conceded three.

Manchester City's recent form has been considerably more dominant. Four wins from five, including a 5-2 victory over Tottenham and a 3-0 dismantling of Manchester United in the WSL, underline the kind of attacking output that has driven them to the top of the table. Their only dropped points came in a goalless draw at Aston Villa. City have scored nine goals in their last five matches while conceding just two, a record that points to a side firing in both phases of the game.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2025, when Manchester City beat Brighton 2-1 in a WSL fixture at the Joie Stadium. City have won three of the last five encounters between the clubs, with Brighton claiming one victory and one match ending level. The one Brighton win in that run came in November 2023, when they won 1-0 at City's ground, but the overall series has been firmly in City's favour, with the visitors outscoring Brighton across the five matches combined.

Standings

Manchester City sit top of the WSL table heading into this fixture, while Brighton are placed sixth, making this a meeting between the division's leaders and a side looking to close the gap on the top half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester City Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: