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WSL
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion Women
Broadfield Stadium
team-logoLiverpool FC Women
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Watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs. Liverpool FC Women live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Liverpool FC Women
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
Liverpool FC Women
WSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Liverpool FC Women in live WSL action today.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Liverpool FC Women with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Premier League
CanadaSportsnet
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport 4 NZ
IrelandSky Go
IndiaFanCode
Hong KongbeIN Sports 3 Hong Kong
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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WSL - Game Week 10
Broadfield Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion Women host Liverpool FC Women at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley in a WSL fixture with table implications for both clubs.

Arturo Ruiz's Brighton side come into this match in mixed form, having won three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent WSL result was a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Women, though they bounced back with a 3-1 WSL Cup win over Watford in midweek.

Liverpool arrive under pressure. Gareth Taylor's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, losing three of their last five matches. A 4-1 WSL defeat to West Ham United sits prominently in that run, and a 1-2 loss to Arsenal Women in the league followed shortly after.

Brighton sit seventh in the WSL table, while Liverpool are twelfth. The gap in the standings gives this fixture a different kind of urgency for each side.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight, with recent meetings producing close scorelines across multiple competitions. Neither side can afford to take the other lightly.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Liverpool FC Women Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Ruiz

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