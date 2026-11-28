How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ProtonVPN
- Matchday streaming & speed
- Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs.
- Watch your home subscriptions abroad
- connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday.
- Unlimited data
- Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Peacock Premium
✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV.
✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes.
✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window.
Sling TV
✅ Provides nationwide access to USA Network, securing the primary cable home for the league's linear broadcasts.
✅ Includes access to live, local NBC affiliates for the marquee weekend matches in designated major media markets.
✅ Serves as the cheapest way to access live cable TV sports channels without paying for a bloated traditional bundle.
DirecTV
✅ Carries both USA Network and your local NBC station, ensuring you get every nationally televised match.
✅ Includes unlimited cloud DVR storage so you can easily record and save early morning fixtures.
✅ Replicates the classic set-top box feel with a familiar channel guide, making it easy to channel-surf on weekend mornings.
Peacock Premium
✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV.
✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes.
✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window.
Sling TV
✅ Provides nationwide access to USA Network, securing the primary cable home for the league's linear broadcasts.
✅ Includes access to live, local NBC affiliates for the marquee weekend matches in designated major media markets.
✅ Serves as the cheapest way to access live cable TV sports channels without paying for a bloated traditional bundle.
DirecTV
✅ Carries both USA Network and your local NBC station, ensuring you get every nationally televised match.
✅ Includes unlimited cloud DVR storage so you can easily record and save early morning fixtures.
✅ Replicates the classic set-top box feel with a familiar channel guide, making it easy to channel-surf on weekend mornings.
Peacock Premium
✅ Streams roughly 175 exclusive live matches per season that are completely blacked out on traditional TV.
✅ Acts as the league's US archive, providing full on-demand match replays shortly after every live broadcast concludes.
✅ Streams the popular "Goal Rush" whip-around show, which jumps between live highlights during the packed Saturday 10:00 a.m. ET window.
Match Preview
Brighton & Hove Albion host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday at the American Express Community Stadium. The home side sit second in the table, while Newcastle are down in 13th.
Fabian Hurzeler's team arrive in good spirits after a midweek Conference League win. A heavily rotated Brighton side beat Universitatea Craiova 4-0, with Ibrahim Osman scoring twice and adding an assist.
The result answered a 2-0 defeat at Hull City last weekend. That loss ended a run of Premier League wins over Manchester City and Brentford.
Newcastle come to the south coast without a win in their last four league games. They drew 2-2 with Arsenal last time out, but goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek was left to reflect on Bukayo Saka's replacement Noni Madueke's equaliser, a shot that clipped the top of his glove.
Hornicek has faced scrutiny after errors against Coventry, Everton and Arsenal. Matthias Jaissle's side will want a more secure display at the back.
Brighton have won three of the last five meetings between these sides, though Newcastle took the most recent one 3-1 in May. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including broadcast details, team news and form.
Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.