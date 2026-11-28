Brigham Young Cougars vs Cincinnati Bearcats live streams

Brigham Young Cougars vs Cincinnati Bearcats kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 15:30 Lavell Edwards Stadium

Late-November college football in Provo always carries heavy postseason weight, and this Thanksgiving weekend clash between Cincinnati and BYU serves up crucial Big 12 championship and bowl positioning. Both programs enter this regular-season finale battling for crucial tier-one conference standing, making every single possession vital under the Friday night lights. Fans hoping to catch all the high-stakes action live can stream the game using Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Broadcasting duties for this crucial conference showdown belong exclusively to FOX and FOX 4K, delivering crystal-clear high-definition coverage straight to your living room. Cord-cutters without a traditional cable subscription can easily access the network through live TV streaming services like Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV, or by authenticating with a TV provider login on the official FOX Sports app.

The Bearcats and Cougars bring contrasting offensive identities and gritty defensive schemes into this late-fall battle, testing each coaching staff's depth after a grueling conference schedule. With both teams boasting explosive playmakers capable of flipping field position in a single snap, early execution in the trenches will dictate the tempo. Expect a physical four-quarter slugfest where the winner earns ultimate bragging rights and vital momentum heading into bowl season.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.