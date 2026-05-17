Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Crystal Palace will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 10:00 AM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Brentford vs Crystal Palace are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on Peacock, which carries Premier League coverage. You can sign up via [Peacock](https://imp.i305175.net/c/3589123/3231484/11640?subId1=GOAL-EPG) to watch live.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a Virtual Private Network allows you to connect to your usual streaming service from abroad and watch the match as normal. A VPN such as ExpressVPN lets you select a server location where the game is being broadcast, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can follow the action wherever you are.

Brentford host Crystal Palace at Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine significance for both clubs as the season draws to a close. The two London sides meet with contrasting agendas, and the atmosphere inside the Brentford ground should reflect that.

Brentford arrive at this fixture having endured a difficult recent stretch. A 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out in the Premier League was a sharp reminder of the gap to the division's elite, though Thomas Frank's side showed their quality earlier in the run with a 3-0 win over West Ham.

Crystal Palace come into this match carrying the weight of a busy schedule. The Eagles have been competing in the UEFA Conference League alongside their league commitments, and that dual workload has shown in their results. A 3-0 loss at Manchester City midweek was a sobering experience, though a draw at Everton before that showed Palace can still grind out points.

Off the pitch, Palace face a summer of significant change. Questions around the managerial position are already circulating, with Cesc Fabregas among the names linked with the role. The futures of key players including Adam Wharton, who has attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, add further uncertainty to the club's direction.

Brentford sit eighth in the Premier League table, while Palace find themselves in 15th. For the visitors, avoiding any further drift towards the bottom half is the priority, while the hosts will want to finish their home campaign on a positive note.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace live, including TV channel information, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Brentford are without Reggie Henry, Aaron Milambo, and Fabio Carvalho through injury, with no suspensions listed. The projected XI sees Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with a lineup that includes Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer, Keane Lewis-Potter, Aaron Hickey, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Igor Thiago, and Kevin Schade. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Crystal Palace travel to West London without Borna Sosa, Enock Guessand, Chadi Kporha, Cheick Doucoure, and Eddie Nketiah, all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed. Dean Henderson is set to start in goal, with a projected XI that includes Joel Canvot, Marc Lacroix, Chris Richards, Jordan Lerma, Daniel Munoz, Brice Johnson, Yerlan Pino, Will Hughes, Tyrick Mitchell, and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Form

Brentford head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Premier League outings. Their best result in that run was a convincing 3-0 victory over West Ham, though they followed that with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United and then a heavy 3-0 loss to Manchester City in their most recent outing. Two draws against Fulham and Everton, the latter finishing 2-2, round out a spell that has lacked consistency. The Bees have scored six goals across those five matches while conceding eight.

Crystal Palace's recent form has been shaped by their dual commitments in the Premier League and the UEFA Conference League. Across their last five matches, the Eagles have picked up two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Both victories came against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League, with a 2-1 win in one leg and a 3-1 win in the other. In the league, Palace drew 2-2 at Everton but suffered a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth and another 3-0 loss at Manchester City in their most recent Premier League game. Palace scored nine goals across those five matches but conceded ten, reflecting an attack that can produce but a defence that has been exposed at times.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Crystal Palace won 2-0 at home in the Premier League. Before that, Brentford claimed a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park in January 2025. Across the last five Premier League encounters between the clubs, the record is relatively balanced, with Brentford winning two, Palace winning two, and one match ending in a draw. The sides have traded wins regularly in recent seasons, with no dominant pattern emerging from the series.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently occupy eighth place, while Crystal Palace sit in 15th. The gap between the sides underlines the different pressures each club faces heading into the final weeks of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: