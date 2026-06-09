Today's game between Brazil and USA will kick-off at Jun 9, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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Brazil vs USA is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brazil and the United States meet again in a women's international friendly, the second fixture between these two sides in quick succession as both nations continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil claimed the first meeting 2-1, with the USWNT's defense coming apart after Sophia Wilson's stunning second-minute opener had given Emma Hayes' side the lead. The result extended the USA's winless streak on Brazilian soil to four games.

For Brazil, that win will have done plenty for confidence. The Seleção had already put together an impressive run through April, and a home victory over the world's most decorated women's side is the kind of result that builds momentum ahead of a major tournament.

The USWNT will be looking for a response. Hayes' side has shown real quality in recent months, but the defensive frailties on display in São Paulo will demand attention. How the backline holds up in this rematch will be one of the defining storylines.

There is also a notable change between the posts for the USA. Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into the camp roster as a replacement for Manchester United's Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who was ruled out after picking up an injury at the World Sevens Football tournament in London.

With the World Cup approaching fast, neither side can afford to let poor habits settle. Both coaches will be using this fixture to sharpen their squads and test solutions before the stakes get considerably higher.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil vs USA, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brazil vs USA with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official injury or suspension information has been provided for Brazil ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad news becomes available.

For the USWNT, the key development heading into this camp is in goal. Jane Campbell has been called up as an injury replacement after Phallon Tullis-Joyce was ruled out following an injury sustained at the World Sevens Football tournament in London. No further injury or suspension details are currently available for the away side, and no confirmed lineup has been released.

Form

Brazil have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Mexico in March. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over the USA in the first of these two June friendlies, following earlier victories over Canada (1-0), Zambia (6-1), and South Korea (5-1). Across those five matches, Brazil scored 15 goals and conceded three, reflecting a potent attacking output.

The USWNT have won three of their last five, with two defeats in that stretch. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Brazil in São Paulo, and they also fell 1-0 to Japan in April. Their stronger results include a 3-0 win over Japan, a 2-1 victory over the same opponent, and a 1-0 defeat of Colombia in the SheBelieves Cup. The USA scored seven goals and conceded four across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on June 6, 2026, when Brazil won 2-1 in a friendly in São Paulo. Prior to that result, the USA had won three of the previous four encounters, including a 2-1 victory over Brazil in April 2025 and a 2-0 win just four days earlier in another friendly. Brazil's only other win in the last five came in that same April 2025 series. The USA also claimed a 1-0 result at the 2024 Summer Olympics, giving them three wins across the last five meetings to Brazil's two.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs USA today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: