Today's game between Brazil and USA will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Brazil vs USA is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brazil and the United States meet in a women's international friendly, with the USWNT heading into the match as one of the most decorated sides in the sport.

Brazil arrive in decent form after a productive April, stringing together three consecutive wins against South Korea, Zambia, and Canada. Those results followed a difficult March that included defeats to Mexico and Venezuela, so the recent upturn will give the home side confidence.

The USWNT come into this fixture on the back of a strong run of results. Emma Hayes' side went unbeaten across three games against Japan in April, winning two of those matches, and they claimed back-to-back SheBelieves Cup victories over Canada and Colombia in March.

There is a notable change in the USA goalkeeping department ahead of this camp. Houston Dash keeper Jane Campbell was called up as an injury replacement after Phallon Tullis-Joyce suffered an injury during the World Sevens Football tournament in London, ruling the Manchester United stopper out of both June friendlies.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, both nations will treat this fixture as valuable preparation time. For Brazil, it is a chance to build on a promising April. For the USWNT, it is another opportunity to sharpen combinations before the tournament begins on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil vs USA, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Brazil vs USA with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official injury or suspension information has been provided for Brazil ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

For the USWNT, the most notable development is in goal. Jane Campbell has been called into the June camp roster as a replacement for Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who was ruled out after picking up an injury at the World Sevens Football tournament in London. No further injury or suspension details are currently available for the away side, and no confirmed lineup has been released.

Form

Brazil head into this match having won three of their last five, with two defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Canada in April, following a commanding 6-1 victory over Zambia and a 5-1 defeat of South Korea earlier that month. The two losses came in March, against Mexico and Venezuela. Across those five matches, Brazil scored 14 goals and conceded five.

The USWNT have won four of their last five, losing only once in that stretch. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Japan in April, and they also beat the same opponent 2-1 earlier that month. A 1-0 defeat to Japan in between those results is the only blemish on an otherwise strong recent run. The USA scored seven goals and conceded two across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2025, when Brazil claimed a 2-1 win over the USA in a friendly. That result ended a run of three straight USA wins in the head-to-head, including a 2-0 victory over Brazil just four days earlier in another friendly. Across the last five meetings, the USA have won three times to Brazil's one, with one match also going the way of the USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs USA today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: