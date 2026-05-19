Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Today's game between Bournemouth and Manchester City will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 2:30 PM.

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US viewers have several ways to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The match is available on USA Network, which can be accessed through streaming services including DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Spanish-language viewers can follow the action on UNIVERSO. For a full breakdown of how to access USA Network without a traditional cable package, the guide on watching and live streaming USA Network covers the best available options.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to watch the match on a service you already subscribe to, a Virtual Private Network allows you to access geo-restricted streams from abroad. This is a legitimate and widely used option for travelling supporters.

Manchester City travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture that carries serious weight at both ends of the table. City arrive on the south coast riding the crest of a wave, having claimed the FA Cup at Wembley just days earlier.

Pep Guardiola's side are locked in a title race with Arsenal, sitting second in the Premier League and knowing that anything less than a win could hand the Gunners a decisive advantage. The pressure is real, and Rodri has been making no secret of it, publicly warning Arsenal that the final stretch of a title race is rarely straightforward.

Bournemouth, for their part, have been one of the stories of the season. Four wins from their last five Premier League matches have lifted them into the top half, and they showed genuine quality in beating Arsenal on the road earlier this spring.

The Cherries will be without several key figures through injury and suspension, but their home form has been a genuine asset. They beat Fulham and Crystal Palace in back-to-back home games and will back themselves to make life difficult for the visitors.

City, meanwhile, arrive with momentum and a squad full of confidence. Antoine Semenyo, on loan from Bournemouth's rivals, scored the decisive goal at Wembley in the FA Cup final against Chelsea — a moment of genuine brilliance that underlined just how dangerous this City side can be.

Guardiola's future has been the subject of speculation after a cryptic post-match exchange at Wembley, though those close to the situation suggest the Catalan remains energised rather than disengaged. Whatever lies ahead for the manager, his side's focus appears firmly on the title.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bournemouth head into the match without Lewis Cook and J. Soler through injury, while Ryan Christie serves a suspension. The Cherries' projected XI is expected to line up with Petrovic in goal, a back four of Truffert, Smith, Hill, and Senesi, with Toth, Rayan, Scott, and Tavernier in midfield, and Kroupi alongside Evanilson in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Manchester City have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the fixture. Guardiola's projected XI features Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Guehi, Nunes, Gvardiol, and Khusanov, with Ait Nouri, B. Silva, Foden, and Savinho providing the midfield and wide options, and Marmoush partnering Semenyo in attack.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 6 J. Soler

10 R. Christie Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Bournemouth arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five Premier League matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Fulham, and they followed that with a commanding 3-0 home victory over Crystal Palace in the game before. A 2-2 draw with Leeds sits in the middle of that run, but wins against Newcastle and Arsenal either side of it paint the picture of a side with genuine momentum. Bournemouth have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded six, reflecting an attacking intent balanced by occasional defensive vulnerability.

Manchester City's last five matches tell a story of a side building towards something. They beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and Brentford 3-0 in consecutive Premier League games, and sandwiched a 3-3 draw at Everton in between. Their two most recent outings have both been FA Cup victories — a 2-1 win over Southampton and, most recently, a 1-0 defeat of Chelsea in the final at Wembley. City have scored 12 goals across those five games, with four conceded, and have won four of the five.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-1 to Manchester City, a result that mirrored their previous Premier League encounter at the same venue earlier in the same season. City have won three of the last five meetings across all competitions, with Bournemouth claiming one victory — a 2-1 home win in the Premier League in November 2024. The overall picture across the five fixtures favours City clearly, though Bournemouth have shown they are capable of getting a result when the conditions are right.

Standings

Manchester City sit second in the Premier League table heading into this fixture, while Bournemouth are sixth. The gap between the sides in the standings reflects the stakes for City, who need points to keep pace with Arsenal at the top.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: