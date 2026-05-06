Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Racing Club will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Botafogo RJ vs Racing Club are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through the platforms shown.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) lets you connect through a server in a supported region, allowing you to watch your preferred broadcaster as normal. Select a server location where the match is being broadcast, then head to your streaming platform of choice.

Botafogo RJ and Racing Club meet in the Copa Sudamericana Group E, a fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the group stage pushes toward its decisive phase.

Botafogo come into this match as the group leaders, and their form across recent weeks has reflected that standing. A 3-0 win over Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Sudamericana was the standout result of their last five outings, though a 1-2 home defeat to Remo in Serie A on May 2 served as a reminder that Arthur Jorge's squad is not immune to slip-ups.

Racing Club arrive in Botafogo's backyard carrying the weight of a difficult run. The Argentine side have drawn four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 1-1 stalemate with Caracas in the Copa Sudamericana on April 29. That inability to find a win is a concern for a side that needs points.

The two clubs already met in this group stage just weeks ago, with Botafogo coming out 3-2 winners when Racing hosted them. That result put Botafogo firmly in the driving seat in Group E and left Racing scrambling to stay in contention.

Racing sit third in the group and need a result to keep their qualification hopes alive. A second defeat to Botafogo in the same group stage would leave their campaign in serious trouble.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Botafogo RJ vs Racing Club live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Racing Club with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Botafogo RJ have no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Racing Club are similarly without confirmed team news ahead of this fixture. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI details are available from the current data. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Botafogo have put together a largely positive recent run, winning three and drawing one of their last five matches before that Remo defeat on May 2. Their continental form has been particularly sharp — the 3-0 dismantling of Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Sudamericana was their most convincing result of the stretch, and a 2-2 draw with Internacional in Serie A showed they can hold their own against strong domestic opposition. Three wins from five, with goals flowing freely, reflects a squad that is functioning well in most competitions.

Racing's recent record makes for uncomfortable reading. Four draws and one defeat across their last five outings tell the story of a side that cannot find a winning formula. Their Copa Sudamericana draw with Caracas — a 1-1 result on April 29 — followed three successive Liga Profesional stalemates, all finishing 1-1. The one defeat in that run was the 3-2 loss to Botafogo earlier in the group stage, which remains a painful reference point as the two sides prepare to meet again.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent history between these two clubs has been shaped by their Copa Sudamericana encounters. Botafogo won the most recent meeting 3-2 when Racing hosted them in April, a result that set the tone for the current group standings. Before that, the two sides clashed twice in the Recopa Sudamericana in February 2025, with Racing winning both legs 2-0. Across the three recorded meetings, Racing hold the aggregate edge in goals, but Botafogo's most recent victory is the result that matters most heading into this fixture.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group E, Botafogo RJ currently sit first while Racing Club are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Racing Club today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: