Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Independiente Petrolero will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Botafogo RJ vs Independiente Petrolero are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect in the United States.

Botafogo RJ host Independiente Petrolero in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Rio de Janeiro club looking to consolidate their position at the top of Group E.

Botafogo arrive into this fixture off the back of a busy domestic schedule. They drew 2-2 with Internacional in Serie A on April 25 before turning their attention back to continental competition, where they have already shown they can get results on the road.

Independiente Petrolero travel to Brazil having won their last two matches in the Bolivian Primera Division. The Bolivian side have found continental football a tougher proposition, losing both their Copa Sudamericana outings so far, but they will look to cause an upset against a Botafogo side juggling multiple competitions.

Botafogo sit top of Group E, which gives them a degree of breathing room, though Arthur Jorge's squad will be wary of complacency against a side that can be dangerous on the counter.

Petrolero's recent domestic form — back-to-back wins over Universitario de Vinto and Bolivar — suggests they arrive with some confidence, even if the step up in quality against Brazilian opposition is significant.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Copa Sudamericana clash.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Independiente Petrolero with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Botafogo RJ ahead of this match, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Independiente Petrolero have also not released any team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup information is available for the away side. This section will be updated with the latest squad details as they emerge.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Botafogo RJ have won three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding in four of those games. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Internacional in Serie A on April 25. Earlier in the run, they recorded a 1-4 away win over Chapecoense AF in the league and beat Racing Club 2-3 in the Copa Sudamericana, showing they can perform in continental competition. They have scored 10 goals across those five matches while conceding nine.

Independiente Petrolero have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five fixtures. They beat Universitario de Vinto 2-1 on April 25 and followed that with a 1-2 win over Bolivar in the Primera Division. Their Copa Sudamericana form has been poor, however — they lost 1-0 to Caracas on April 15 and were beaten 1-3 by Racing Club on April 7. Across the five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded nine.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Botafogo RJ and Independiente Petrolero are recorded in the available dataset. This Copa Sudamericana fixture may represent the first time the two clubs have met at this level.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group E, Botafogo RJ currently sit first while Independiente Petrolero are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Independiente Petrolero today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: