Today's game between Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Fubo subscribers can stream the fixture live via their platform. CBS Sports Network is also broadcasting the match on linear television, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may find that your usual streaming services are unavailable due to geo-restrictions. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in the US and access your regular broadcaster as normal, so you do not miss a moment of the action.

Boston Legacy FC host Denver Summit FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs arriving at this meeting in need of a result to improve their standing in the table.

Boston have endured a difficult spell of form and currently sit 16th in the NWSL standings. Their campaign has been defined by a lack of goals and an inability to string results together, and the pressure on the squad is building with each passing week.

Denver Summit FC arrive in slightly better shape, occupying 11th place in the table. They have been inconsistent but have shown enough in recent outings to suggest they are capable of picking up points against struggling opponents.

For Boston, this fixture represents a chance to arrest a damaging run at home. The crowd will be expecting a response, and the players will know that points against a mid-table side are there to be taken.

Denver will travel with confidence that their defensive solidity can cause problems. Three draws in their last five matches show a team that is hard to beat, even if goals have not come freely.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Denver Summit FC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Denver Summit FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Boston Legacy FC ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Denver Summit FC have also not confirmed any squad information at this stage. Updates on absences and probable selections will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Boston Legacy FC have taken one point from their last five NWSL matches, recording a single draw against North Carolina Courage on April 29 in a 2-2 result. That draw ended a run of four consecutive defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Houston Dash and a 2-0 defeat against Chicago Stars. Boston have scored just three goals across those five games while conceding eight, a return that reflects their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Denver Summit FC have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 defeat to San Diego Wave FC on April 26, but prior to that result Denver had gone three matches without losing. They beat Gotham FC 2-0 on March 25 and held both Seattle Reign FC and Washington Spirit to goalless draws. Denver have scored three goals and conceded four across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC. This section will be updated if historical fixture data becomes available.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Boston Legacy FC sit 16th while Denver Summit FC are placed 11th, with the hosts looking to close the gap on their visitors with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Denver Summit FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: