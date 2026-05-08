Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick-off at May 8, 2026, 2:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the US, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad by bypassing geo-restrictions. ExpressVPN is a reliable option for viewers who want to watch from another country.

Borussia Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park in a Bundesliga fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The two sides arrive in contrasting circumstances, making this a fixture with plenty at stake for different reasons.

Dortmund sit second in the Bundesliga, and head coach Niko Kovac will be eager to consolidate that position after a difficult run of results. Three defeats in their last four league matches have dented momentum at Signal Iduna Park, and BVB need a response.

Kovac has been dealing with off-field noise too. Reports of tension with forward Karim Adeyemi have circulated in recent weeks, though the coach moved to dismiss them publicly, describing Adeyemi as a player with the potential to become truly great. Adeyemi is listed among the absentees for this fixture, so the discussion is largely academic for now.

Eintracht Frankfurt arrive eighth in the table, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency. Their own recent form has been patchy, with two defeats in their last five matches and a suspension ruling out Rasmus Nissen for this trip to Dortmund.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an unpredictable edge. Their last meeting at this venue ended 3-3 in January, a result that underlined just how open games between these two sides can be.

For viewers in the United States, this Bundesliga clash is available to watch live on Fubo and ESPN Select. Read on for full broadcast details, kick-off time, team news, and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund are without three players through injury: Felix Nmecha, Ramy Bensebaini, and Karim Adeyemi are all unavailable. There are no suspensions in the Dortmund squad. The projected XI lines up as follows: Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Reggiani; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Brandt, Inacio; Bellingham, Beier; Guirassy.

Eintracht Frankfurt have goalkeeper Jens Grahl sidelined through injury, while Rasmus Nissen serves a suspension and will miss the trip to Dortmund. Frankfurt's projected XI reads: Zetterer; Brown, Skhiri, Koch, Amenda; Knauff, Larsson, Uzun; Kalimuendo-Muinga, Hoejlund, Burkardt. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Borussia Dortmund have won two and lost three of their last five Bundesliga matches, recording a 2W-0D-3L record across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach on May 3. The low point of the run was a 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, though Dortmund did record a convincing 4-0 win over Freiburg in late April. Across the five matches, Dortmund scored eight goals and conceded four.

Eintracht Frankfurt's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats, giving them a 1W-2D-2L record. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-2 loss to Hamburger SV on May 2. Frankfurt drew 1-1 with Augsburg the week before that, and their sole win in the run came away at Wolfsburg, where they won 2-1. Frankfurt scored six goals and conceded nine across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Bundesliga on January 9, 2026, when Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund shared a 3-3 draw in Frankfurt. Before that, a DFB-Pokal tie in October 2025 also ended level at 1-1. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Dortmund hold the better record with two wins to Frankfurt's one, with two draws rounding out the series.

Standings

Borussia Dortmund's second-place standing means they remain in contention at the top of the Bundesliga table, while Eintracht Frankfurt's eighth-place position places them in the middle of the pack with little room for complacency.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: