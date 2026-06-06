Today's game between Bolivia and Scotland will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Bolivia vs Scotland is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and ESPN Deportes. Both services carry the match, giving viewers options for English and Spanish-language coverage.

Bolivia and Scotland meet in a pre-World Cup friendly as both nations put the finishing touches on their preparations for this summer's tournament in North America.

For Scotland, the match carries extra weight after a turbulent week. Billy Gilmour was ruled out of the World Cup with a serious knee injury suffered during the 4-1 win over Curacao, a blow that Steve Clarke and his squad are still processing ahead of their Group C campaign against Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil.

Scott McTominay arrives in sharp form and buoyant spirits. The Napoli midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable 12 months, winning the Scudetto in Italy and becoming a cult figure at the club. His overhead kick against Denmark has already been immortalised on a limited edition Bank of Scotland banknote, and he heads into the World Cup as one of the Tartan Army's most important players.

Bolivia come into this game on the back of a difficult run. They lost their final World Cup inter-confederation playoff qualifier against Iraq in April and will be absent from the tournament itself. This friendly represents a chance to regroup and give their players competitive minutes before the summer break.

The two sides have not met in recent memory, making this an unfamiliar contest. Scotland will be the more motivated side given the World Cup is just days away, while Bolivia will look to finish their campaign on a positive note.

For US viewers looking to catch all the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Bolivia vs Scotland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Scotland's squad has been hit by the absence of Billy Gilmour, who was ruled out of the World Cup with a serious knee injury sustained during the win over Curacao. No probable lineup or further injury and suspension information is currently available for either Bolivia or Scotland. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Form

Bolivia have taken two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Iraq in a World Cup inter-confederation qualifier in April. They beat Suriname 2-1 in the same competition days earlier and recorded a 3-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in March. Their other results included a 1-0 loss to Mexico and a 1-1 draw with Panama, both in January friendlies. Bolivia scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Scotland have recorded two wins, no draws, and two losses from their last four available results, with the Curacao friendly the most recent. They beat Curacao 4-1 on May 30, a result overshadowed by Gilmour's injury. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast and 0-1 to Japan in back-to-back March friendlies. Their standout result in the run was a 4-2 win over Denmark in World Cup qualifying in November, with a 3-2 loss to Greece in the same campaign rounding out the five matches. Scotland scored nine goals and conceded seven across those fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Bolivia and Scotland are recorded in the available data. The June 6, 2026 fixture represents the first documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolivia vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: