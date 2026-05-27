Today's game between Bolivar and Independiente Rivadavia will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Bolivar vs Independiente Rivadavia is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bolivar host Independiente Rivadavia in Group C of the Copa Libertadores, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what amounts to a defining fixture in the group stage.

The Bolivian champions have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. Vladimir Soria's side have not won in five matches, picking up three draws and suffering back-to-back defeats, including a 2-1 loss to Fluminense in their last Copa Libertadores outing. That result leaves them needing points at home to keep their qualification hopes intact.

Independiente Rivadavia arrive as group leaders. Alfredo Berti's side top Group C and have earned that standing, with their away form in this competition proving particularly strong. A 2-4 victory at Deportivo La Guaira last time out in the Copa Libertadores underlined their attacking threat on the road.

The Argentine side's domestic form has been uneven, with a defeat to Union and draws against Aldosivi interrupting their continental progress. But their position at the summit of the group means they can approach this trip to Bolivia with a degree of assurance.

For Bolivar, the pressure is squarely on. Three points from this fixture would significantly revive their hopes of progressing, while another draw or defeat could effectively end their campaign at the group stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Bolivar vs Independiente Rivadavia, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bolivar vs Independiente Rivadavia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bolivar head coach Vladimir Soria has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club finalises preparations.

Independiente Rivadavia manager Alfredo Berti is similarly without confirmed squad news at this point. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced for the visiting side, and further information is expected in the build-up to the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Bolivar have not won in their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Copa Libertadores defeat to Fluminense, and they also lost 3-2 to Universitario de Vinto in the Primera Division. The two draws before that, against Nacional Potosi and Blooming, were both low-scoring affairs, while a 1-1 stalemate with Deportivo La Guaira in the Copa Libertadores rounds out a difficult run of five games without a win.

Independiente Rivadavia's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They beat Deportivo La Guaira 4-1 on April 30 and followed that with a 2-4 away win at the same opponents on May 21, their most recent Copa Libertadores fixture. Sandwiched between those results were draws against Aldosivi and Fluminense, plus a 1-2 Liga Profesional defeat to Union. Rivadavia have scored ten goals across those five matches, making them a consistent attacking presence in this group.





Head-to-Head Record

BOL Last match INR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Independiente Rivadavia 1 - 0 Bolivar 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only meeting between these two clubs in the available record came in the Copa Libertadores on April 7, 2026, when Independiente Rivadavia won 1-0 as the home side. That result gives Rivadavia a winning record against Bolivar in this group stage campaign, and they will look to build on that advantage in the return fixture.

Standings

Independiente Rivadavia lead Group C of the Copa Libertadores, while Bolivar sit second. That gap means the home side must take something from this fixture to maintain any realistic hope of progressing, while the visitors can consolidate their position at the top with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolivar vs Independiente Rivadavia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: