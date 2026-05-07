Today's game between Blooming and Red Bull Bragantino will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Blooming vs Red Bull Bragantino are listed below. Fubo and Fanatiz are both carrying this Copa Sudamericana fixture.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and access the broadcast as normal. It is a straightforward way to watch live without missing a kick.

Blooming host Red Bull Bragantino in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, with the Bolivian side in need of a result to keep their qualification hopes alive in a group that has offered little margin for error.

Blooming arrive at this fixture having taken just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has been difficult, and a 2-0 defeat to Carabobo FC in their most recent continental outing compounded the pressure on a side sitting fourth in the group.

Red Bull Bragantino come into this game with their own inconsistencies to manage. The Brazilian outfit lost 0-1 to River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana last week, a result that followed their 3-2 win over Blooming in the reverse fixture back in April.

That earlier meeting between these two sides ended in a narrow Bragantino win, and the visitors will look to assert the same dominance on the road. Their Serie A form has been patchy, but they have shown they can produce in this competition.

For Blooming, this is a fixture they cannot afford to lose. Sitting fourth in Group H, a positive result at home is the only realistic path to staying in contention, and their supporters will be hoping the home advantage counts for something.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Blooming vs Red Bull Bragantino live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Blooming vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Blooming, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Red Bull Bragantino also have no confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been provided ahead of this fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Blooming have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Universitario de Vinto in the Primera Division on May 5. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Carabobo FC in the Copa Sudamericana and fell 3-2 to ABB in domestic competition. Their only win in the run came against Nacional Potosi, a 2-1 victory. Blooming have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Red Bull Bragantino have taken two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Chapecoense AF in Serie A on May 3. They lost 0-1 to River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana on May 1 and drew 1-1 with Mirassol in cup competition. Earlier in the run, they beat Blooming 3-2 in this same competition before losing 0-1 to Palmeiras in the league. Bragantino scored eight goals and conceded five across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

BLO Last match BGT 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Red Bull Bragantino 3 - 2 Blooming 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the available record came on April 17, 2026, when Red Bull Bragantino hosted Blooming in the Copa Sudamericana and won 3-2. That is the sole fixture on record between the two clubs in this dataset, with Bragantino taking all three points in a closely contested match.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group H, Red Bull Bragantino currently sit third while Blooming are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blooming vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: