Today's game between Blooming and Carabobo FC will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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Blooming vs Carabobo FC is available to watch on TV and via live stream across several platforms. The options listed below cover viewers in the United States and internationally.

If you are travelling abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to a server in your home country and watch as normal.

Blooming and Carabobo FC meet again in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what amounts to a critical fixture in the group stage standings.

Blooming arrive in poor form. The Bolivian side have lost three of their last five matches, including a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Red Bull Bragantino in this same competition. A 3-1 defeat to Independiente Petrolero in the Primera Division last week did little to steady the ship.

Carabobo, by contrast, come into this fixture off the back of two straight wins. The Venezuelan outfit beat Estudiantes Merida home and away in their most recent league outings, scoring three goals without conceding. They also beat Blooming 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in this group stage.

That earlier result matters. Carabobo sit second in Group H, while Blooming occupy fourth place. The gap in form and position tells a clear story heading into this rematch.

For Blooming, this is a match they cannot afford to lose if they want to keep any realistic hope of progressing. For Carabobo, a positive result would further cement their position near the top of the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Blooming vs Carabobo FC, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Blooming vs Carabobo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either Blooming or Carabobo FC ahead of this fixture. Probable lineups have also not been released for either side. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest team news and squad updates as they are confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Blooming's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have won none of their last five matches, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. The low point came in a 6-0 loss to Red Bull Bragantino in the Copa Sudamericana, and they followed that with a 3-1 league defeat to Independiente Petrolero. Across those five games, Blooming scored just five goals and conceded eleven.

Carabobo head into this match in far better shape. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Both wins came against Estudiantes Merida, with Carabobo winning 1-0 and then 2-0 in back-to-back fixtures. Their only blemish in recent weeks was a 3-1 league loss to Deportivo Tachira and a 2-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to River Plate.





Head-to-Head Record

BLO Last match CBF 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Carabobo FC 2 - 0 Blooming 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in this dataset came just weeks ago in this same Copa Sudamericana group stage. Carabobo FC won that contest 2-0 at home on April 30, 2026. Blooming now face Carabobo on their own patch looking to reverse that result.

Standings

In Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, Carabobo FC currently sit in second place, while Blooming are fourth. The standings reflect the gap in form between the two sides and underline how much Blooming need a result from this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blooming vs Carabobo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: