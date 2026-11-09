How to watch BK Haecken FF vs Chelsea FC Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 10 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Nordic Wellness Arena

Chelsea FC Women travel to Gothenburg to face BK Häcken FF at the Nordic Wellness Arena in the Women's Champions League.

Sonia Bompastor's side arrive in Sweden with their continental campaign firmly in focus, sitting fourth in the Women's Champions League standings.

Häcken, coached by Elena Sadiku, occupy 16th place in the competition and will need a strong home performance to trouble a Chelsea side that has been in sharp form across all fronts.

The Swedish club's domestic season is winding down, and their recent results in Damallsvenskan have been solid enough, though a draw against Paris FC in their last Champions League outing showed they can compete at this level.

Chelsea's most recent WSL result was a 1-1 draw with Everton Women, ending a run of four straight wins that included a 6-0 thrashing of Charlton Athletic and a 2-0 victory over Roma in Europe.

Bompastor's squad have shown they can perform across multiple competitions, and this trip to Sweden is another test of their Champions League credentials.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Women's Champions League fixture live, read on.

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