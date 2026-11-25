How to watch Besiktas vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Tupras Stadyumu

Besiktas host Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League at Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul, with the Turkish side looking to strengthen a strong league phase position.

Vincenzo Italiano's team arrive in good domestic form. They won 4-2 at Konyaspor in the Super Lig on November 22, their third victory in their last four league games.

The Europa League has been less kind to Besiktas recently. They lost 3-2 to Celtic on November 5, though they still sit eighth in the league phase table.

Hapoel Beer Sheva have had a far tougher campaign under Ran Kozuch. They lost 2-0 to OFI Crete in their most recent Europa League outing and have taken just one point from their league phase matches shown in the form data.

The Israeli side sit 33rd in the table, so they need results quickly. A 4-0 defeat to Union St.Gilloise on October 22 underlined the scale of the task.

The two clubs have met before, in the 2017 Europa League, with Besiktas coming out on top both times. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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