Super Lig - Super Lig Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Fatih Karagumruk will kick-off at Apr 27, 2026, 1:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Besiktas vs Fatih Karagumruk are listed below. beIN SPORTS holds the rights to Super Lig coverage in the United States, and the match is available through several platforms carrying that channel.

Besiktas host Fatih Karagumruk at Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul in a Super Lig fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

The Black Eagles sit fourth in the table and are chasing a European finish, with their season still alive on multiple fronts after a Turkish Cup run that continues to demand squad rotation.

Karagumruk arrive at the bottom of the standings, rooted in 18th place and in desperate need of points to keep any survival hopes realistic.

Besiktas have been inconsistent in the league of late, winning two and losing two of their last four Super Lig outings, though a 4-2 win over Antalyaspor showed their attacking threat remains sharp.

For Karagumruk, the situation is bleak. Three defeats in their last four league matches, including a 3-0 loss to Konyaspor, leaves them with very little margin for error as the season enters its final stretch.

History offers the visitors little comfort either. Besiktas have won three of the last four competitive meetings between these clubs, conceding just once across those games.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Super Lig match live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Besiktas vs Fatih Karagumruk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Besiktas ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The same applies to Fatih Karagumruk, with no team news confirmed at this stage regarding injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Besiktas have recorded three wins and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup victory over Alanyaspor on April 23, and they also put four past Antalyaspor in a 4-2 league win on April 10. The two defeats came against Samsunspor, who won 2-1 in the league, and Fenerbahce, who edged them 1-0. Across those five matches, Besiktas scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Fatih Karagumruk have won just once in their last five Super Lig games, beating Rizespor 2-1 on April 5. Their other results include a 2-0 win over Fenerbahce in March, though that has been followed by back-to-back defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Konyaspor on April 12 and a 2-1 defeat to Eyupspor on April 18. They have scored five goals and conceded six across this run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Besiktas won 2-0 at Fatih Karagumruk's ground in the Super Lig. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Besiktas have won three, with one draw and one further draw recorded — they have not lost any of those encounters. Besiktas have scored eight goals across those five matches while conceding just two.

Standings

In the Super Lig table, Besiktas are currently fourth while Fatih Karagumruk are bottom in 18th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Fatih Karagumruk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: