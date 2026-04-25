Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Moreirense will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 1:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Benfica vs Moreirense are listed below. US viewers have two different ways to live stream the action from the Estádio da Luz.

Fubo carries Liga Portugal coverage and is available to subscribers. Fanatiz is also dedicated soccer streaming platform that broadcasts Portuguese football.

Benfica host Moreirense at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon in a Liga Portugal fixture that carries genuine title-race weight for the home side.

Jose Mourinho's Benfica sit second in the table and have built real momentum in recent weeks. The Portuguese coach delivered a derby win over Sporting CP last weekend, a result that sent the Estádio da Luz into raptures and underlined Benfica's credentials as serious title contenders.

Mourinho, however, has been at the centre of swirling speculation about his future. He cast doubt on his long-term commitment to the club earlier this month, and links to Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs have refused to go away. Whether that uncertainty filters into the dressing room remains to be seen, but on the pitch Benfica have looked sharp.

Moreirense arrive in Lisbon in a difficult stretch of form. Three defeats in five Liga Portugal outings, including a heavy 3-0 loss to FC Porto, tell a story of a side fighting to stay clear of trouble. A point away at Famalicão and a narrow win over Estoril last time out offer some encouragement, but a trip to the Luz is a stern test.

For Moreirense, this is a game about survival arithmetic. Sitting seventh in the table, they are not yet in the danger zone, but a defeat in Lisbon could see the pressure build quickly in the final weeks of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Benfica vs Moreirense live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Benfica vs Moreirense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Benfica will be without Bruma and J. Veloso through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are currently listed for Mourinho's side, and no confirmed probable lineup has been provided at this stage.

Moreirense have injury concerns of their own, with D. Pinto and Michel both unavailable. No suspensions apply to the away side either. Further updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Benfica head into this match in strong form, winning four of their last five Liga Portugal games and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP, a result that continued a run of four wins from five. Earlier in that sequence, Benfica beat Vitória de Guimarães 3-0 and picked up a point away at Casa Pia. They have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded three, a record that reflects a side in confident attacking shape.

Moreirense's last five Liga Portugal matches tell a different story. They have won one, drawn one, and lost three. The sole win came last time out, a 1-0 result against Estoril. Their heaviest defeat in the run was a 3-0 loss to FC Porto, and they also fell to Braga and Arouca. Moreirense scored three goals across the five matches and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in December 2025, when Benfica won 4-0 away at Moreirense in the Liga Portugal. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Benfica have won three, with one draw and one Moreirense win. Benfica have scored 10 goals in those five meetings and conceded four, including a 3-2 home win in February 2025 and a 3-0 victory at the Luz in April 2024.

Standings

Benfica sit second in the Liga Portugal table, placing them firmly in the title race with the season entering its final stretch. Moreirense are seventh, a position that keeps them in the upper half of the division but within reach of the sides below them, making points still worth fighting for.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Moreirense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: